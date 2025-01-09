L.A. Fires Destroy Celebrity Homes: Paris Hilton’s House Burned

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

The January 2025 Southern California wildfires have ravaged most of Los Angeles County — including multiple celebrity homes. Several stars who live in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Malibu and more areas in the region have lost their houses due to the several raging infernos: the Palisades, Hurst, Eaton and Sunset fires. Paris Hilton is one of the celebrities with a house that burned down, which she revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Where Does Paris Hilton Live?

Up until January 2025, Paris lived in Malibu with her husband, Carter Reum, their children, Phoenix and London, and their pets. Previously, the heiress lived in Beverly Hills and other upscale areas.

Paris Hilton Reveals Malibu Home Burning in Video

On January 8, Paris shared an Instagram video of live TV coverage of Los Angeles homes burning down, including her own. In her caption, the reality TV star wrote that she was “heartbroken beyond words.”

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Paris pointed out that “while the loss [of her home] is overwhelming, [she’s] holding onto gratitude that [her] family and pets are safe.” The DJ added that her “heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires” and “to all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.”

Calling the situation “unimaginable,” the L.A. native further wrote, “To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.” Since she has a platform to help those in need, Paris added that her 11:11 Media Impact Team “is already reaching out to nonprofit organizations today to figure out how [they] can best support the communities impacted by these fires.”

“We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” the “Stars Are Blind” artist insisted before adding, “To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us — you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders. Let’s protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained.”

Toward the end of her caption, Paris concluded, “We’re in this together, L.A.” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight” because “you never know when everything could change.”

What Other Celebrity Homes Have Burned in the Fires?

In addition to Paris, Mandy Moore, Diane Warren, James Woods, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Anna Faris and several more celebrities have either confirmed they lost their homes or have reportedly lost houses in the L.A. wildfires.

Which Celebrities Live in Pacific Palisades?

Most properties in Pacific Palisades became charred debris and rubble from the massive fire that erupted on January 7. Ben Affleck and Spencer and Heidi are among the stars who most recently lived in Pacific Palisades. Stars who previously lived in the exclusive neighborhood included the late Matthew Perry, whose home was reportedly purchased one year after his October 2023 death.