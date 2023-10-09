Paris Hilton Admits She Wants a Daughter With Carter Reum: ‘I Can’t Wait to Have My Own Princess’

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is hoping that her family grows! The “Stars are Blind” singer, 42, revealed that she and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, have discussed having a second child after their baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, 8 months, in an interview with E! News on Monday, October 9. Paris admitted that she’s hoping to have a daughter for baby number two!

The Paris In Love star opened up about wanting a baby girl when asked about any upcoming plans for their family. “I can’t wait to have my own little princess one day, and that’s something that we talk about and think about all the time,” she explained.

Despite hoping for a daughter someday, Paris did explain that she was making the most of the “special time,” with her son and husband. “My little baby boy is my world and he’s made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal, and loving partner—just my everything,” she said. “It’s been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life.”

Paris and Carter got married in November 2021, after first getting together in 2019. Paris revealed that her son, Phoenix, had been born via surrogacy on her podcast in January. It’s very clear that she’s been loving the mom life ever since. She opened up about being excited to hit all the major milestones with Phoenix in an August interview with Us Weekly. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes,” she said.

Luckily, Paris has a great support system and a loving family around her as she goes through motherhood. Back in September, Paris’ sister, Nicky, revealed that she regularly gives her sister parenting advice. “She’s always writing me asking for little tips,” she told Entertainment Tonight.