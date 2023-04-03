Paris Hilton Cuddles Newborn Baby Boy Phoenix, Two Mos., In Sweet New Photos

Blonde beauty Paris Hilton, 42, celebrated “Mommy Monday” by sharing a carousel of new photos via Instagram of her posing with her newborn son, Phoenix, on Apr. 3. “My whole heart,” she captioned the post, along with heart eyes and a blue heart emoji. In the first slide (SEE PHOTOS HERE), the new mom rocked a stunning black dress, as she held her naked baby on her chest. Paris completed this look with her massive diamond wedding ring and diamond stud earrings.

In the next three photos of the loved-up post, the 42-year-old sported a chic fuzzy white sweater and minimal makeup. Her little one matched his mommy with an all-white ensemble that featured a beanie and an adorable onesie. Paris was pictured holding Phoenix, as well as coming in for a sweet kiss as he rested on a bed. The Paris in Love star and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed her son via surrogate on Jan. 16, as reported by PEOPLE.

Soon after she shared the photos, many of her 23.2 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions to seeing baby Phoenix’s new snapshots. “So adorable best mom out there,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “i can already tell that you’re an amazing mum!! phoenix is so lucky to have you as a mother.” Her sister, Nicky Hilton, 39, even made sure to leave a series of red heart emojis on the post of her little nephew. Finally, a third fan wrote, “Icon in the making,” in regards to the nearly three-month-old’s new photos.

Following Paris and Carter’s son’s birth in Jan., the Paris: The Memoir author opened up about her fear of giving birth in an interview with Glamour UK on Feb. 23. When she told the outlet her and her hubby’s plans to have kids, she said that giving birth scared her “more than anything in the world.” “Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys.”

Paris announced her son’s birth on Jan. 24, with a sweet Instagram post of her holding his hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post, along with a blue heart emoji. Many of her celebrity friends, including Kris Jenner, took to the comments to congratulate her on the exciting moment. “Congratulations what a blessing!!!!! We love you!!!!”, The Kardashians star wrote, while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley, added, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!!” Further down, designer Donatella Versace quipped, “Congratulations Paris!!! Love you.”