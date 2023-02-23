Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Drugged & Raped By An Older Man When She Was 15

Socialite turned DJ/entrepreneur Paris Hilton, 42, opened up about several incidents of abuse in her life during a new interview with Glamour magazine on Feb. 23. Not only was she “manipulated” by one of her teachers, but she also recalled a time she was drugged a raped by an older man when she was 15 years old. “I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear,” she shared with the UK outlet.

The tragic incident took place after Paris and a friend hung out with some older men after giving them their “beeper [pager] numbers” at Century City mall in Los Angeles. “And then one day, they invited us to their house and we’re drinking these berry wine coolers,” Paris recalled. “I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don’t know what he put in there, I’m assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol].” The outlet noted that was the now mom-of-one‘s “first sexual experience” and that it since made her “ashamed” of herself.

Prior to that violation, the “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker told readers about a time that one of her teachers “manipulated” her and kissed her. “I was just such a young girl and I got manipulated by my teacher,” Paris said. “He took advantage of a young girl and that was something I blocked out as well, I didn’t remember it until years later. He would call me on the phone all the time, just flirting with me, trying to put in my mind that I was this mature woman.” One evening, the older man got the then-teenager into his car and kissed her, only stopping as her parents [Kathy and Richard Hilton] drove up in their cars. “We only kissed, but if my parents didn’t come, imagine what he would’ve tried to do?”, she questioned.

After the teacher spotted Paris’ parents, he made the decision to speed off and was then chased by Kathy and Richard. “We literally drove through Bel Air at like 100 miles an hour,” she said before adding, “We were going so fast and somehow we got away from them through a red light. He was freaking out and drove me back home to Bel Air, where he was like, ‘Get out.’” Upon her return home, the blonde beauty rushed to her room and “pretended” to be asleep to avoid discussing it with her parents. “To this day, I’ve not talked about it with my family. I’ve never told anyone,” Paris said. “I don’t know what it was, I just felt so ashamed by the whole situation – just from the beginning at such a young age and it really stuck with me in a weird way.”

In more positive news, the Paris Hilton Tracksuits founder announced the birth of her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on Jan. 24. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the photo of her holding her newborn’s hand. She also revealed that she has 20 embryos saved in hopes to expand her family in the future. “Carter [Reum] and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” Paris remembered. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys.” The new momma bear clarified that she opted to use a surrogate because giving birth and death scare her “more than anything in the world.” Paris and Carter have been married since Nov. 2021.