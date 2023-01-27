Kathy Hilton Breaks Silence On Daughter Paris Welcoming 1st Child: ‘Thank You For This Perfect Addition’

Kathy Hilton, 63, reacted to her daughter Paris Hilton, 41, becoming a mom, in a statement to PEOPLE on January 27. “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” Kathy said to the publication. This was after Paris and her hubby Carter Reum, 41, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, which they announced to the world on January 24.

Kathy also said in her statement, “We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.” Paris’ baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, is Kathy’s fourth grandchild. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is a proud grandma to Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild‘s daughters Lily Grace, 6, and Teddy Marilyn, 5, and their 6-month-old son.

Paris confirmed the news of her baby’s arrival, both in a statement to PEOPLE and on Instagram. The Paris In Love star said her and Carter’s “hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She also said that it’s “always been my dream to be a mom.” On Instagram, the new mom shared a sweet photo of her hand holding her new baby boy’s hand.

Two months before Paris became a mom, Kathy revealed that her daughter was having a tough time getting pregnant. “I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,’” Kathy revealed to E! at the time. “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.” Paris later corrected Kathy’s comments, telling TMZ, “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all.” Paris also confirmed she and Carter were in the midst of doing IVF to have a baby.

It’s so nice to see that Paris’ dreams of being a mom were fulfilled thanks to Carter. The couple were married in 2021 and Paris has consistently gushed over her handsome hunk. “He’s just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one],” she said on The Trend Reporter podcast two years ago. “I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”