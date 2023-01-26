‘Happy Endings’ Star Casey Wilson & Husband David Caspe Welcome Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Casey Wilson, 42, has welcomed her third child with husband David Caspe! The Happy Endings actress took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday, January 26 to share the joyous news with her nearly 200k followers on the platform. In a photo carousel, she introduced baby Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe to fans, showing the adorable tot on her own in three photos, being held by her older brother in another, and being held by her famous mother in yet another. She and her baby were sweetly cuddled by sons Max Red, 7, and Henry Bear, 5, in the heartwarming final photo.

“This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe is here!” she captioned the adorable family photos. Casey, who has also appeared in Gone Girl and Bride Wars, also addressed their surrogacy. “Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for,” she continued. Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring.”

As for tiny Frankie, the prolific actress gushed about having a mother-daughter dynamic. “Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined,” she shared. “She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.”

Many of her followers were thrilled, and took to the comments thread to gush over her new arrival. Fellow actress Busy Phillips was among the most prominent pals to wish her the very best. “OH MY GOD THIS IS AMAZING IM SO HAPPY,” she wrote. My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Nia Vardalos also remarked, “Wow!!! Congratulations!!!”

Casey’s fans were there for the congratulations, as well. “She is perfection!!! Congratulations beautiful family,” wrote one fan. “Never been this happy for a stranger! Mazel!!!” quipped another.