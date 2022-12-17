Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, 60, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Melody Ehsani, 42

Flea shared the happy news when he attended the premiere of his new movie, 'Babylon,' which also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Wilde.

December 17, 2022 1:32PM EST
Flea, Melody Ehsani
Image Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Flea is a father for the third time! The 60-year-old Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist revealed he and his wife, Melody Ehsani, 42, recently welcomed her first and his third child on Dec. 12, during an interview with E! News at the premiere of his new film Babylon earlier this week. The ecstatic parent said he was “very happy” about the new arrival but admitted to being a bit sleep deprived as well.

“I haven’t been doing a lot of sleeping, but I’ve been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love,” he told the outlet on the red carpet. In addition to the newborn, whose name has yet to be revealed, Flea is the father of daughter Clara, 34, whom he shares with ex Loesha Zavier, and Sunny Bebop, 17, whom he shares with Frankie Rayder.

Flea and Melody first announced their pregnancy news in a post on Instagram, which featured photos of her baby bump. “I’ve put on a couple pounds,” the mother-to-be cheekily wrote in the caption at the time. She also showed off her bump at the MTV Video Music Awards in Sept. when she and Flea posed on the red carpet, which can be seen above.

“Big night at the VMA’s w/ my ♥️, still recovering from being out that long , who knew growing a human would be SO. Exhausting. 🥵. Slide 3 is actual footage of the movement currently happening inside my uterus,” Melody wrote alongside photos of her and Flea at the event.

Flea and Melody during a previous outing. (London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Flea and Melody’s baby news comes after they tied the knot in 2019. Just days before their pregnancy was announced, the talented musician told People that he was looking forward to having a baby in the family again. “I love being a dad, and I can’t even believe that I’m about to have another baby,” he said. “I’m just excited about laying down at night with a little baby on my chest and smelling its little breath and feeling its soft little feet.”

