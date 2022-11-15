‘Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Welcome Baby 2 Via Surrogate

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are now dads times two! The Modern Family actor, 47, and his lawyer husband of nearly a decade, 37, took to Instagram to share a sweet joint announcement on Tuesday, November 15. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the couple wrote alongside a pic of the infant in an Empires onesie. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.” Jesse completed the post with a shoutout to the Tony Award winning live Broadway show he’s been starring in, Take Me Out.

Fans flooded to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their sweet new infant. “Amazing news!!! Warm welcome to Sullivan and congrats to parents and big brother,” wrote one follower, while another reacted, “You CANNOT be SERIOUS with that LITTLE ONESIE!!! Omg omg omg congratulations omg,” alongside rows of crying emojis. “Absolutely wonderful news!!! Congrats to the new family of four,” a third commented alongside baby bottle emojis and hearts.

Baby Sullivan joins big brother Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, who joined the high-profile family on July 7, 2020. “Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” Jesse’s rep told People magazine at the time. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

While it’s all love at the moment, Jesse once hilariously opened up about the realities of parenthood with a newborn infant. “I’m surprised at how unaffected I am when he vomits on me,” he said in March 2021, per PEOPLE. “If I saw that happening to someone else, I would probably get the dry heaves, but when he does it on me, it’s fine. He’s urinated on me and I’m not bothered by it. That’s probably the most surprising thing!”

Jesse and Justin wed on July 20, 2013, in a huge, star-studded ceremony attended by Rebecca Romijn, Julie Bowen, andIsaac Mizrahi, among others.