Paris Hilton Reveals She Has 20 Male Embryos Saved & Just Completed More IVF To Try For A Girl

Paris Hilton is a new mom — but she’s not stopping at one child! The hotel heiress and superstar, 42, has confessed that she has 20 male embryos saved for the future. And she’s already completed another round of IVF (in vitro fertilization) to try for a girl! “Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” the “Stars Are Blind” singer told Glamour U.K. for an interview published Feb. 23. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys.”

But, she also admits she and her husband Carter Reum, (who welcomed Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate in January,) are really hoping for a girl, as well. “I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls,” she explained. The stunning new mama also shared that her longtime BFF Kim Kardashian, 42, gave her advice regarding her surrogacy journey.

“Kim told me about that [meaning surrogacy] as well,” she told the magazine. “I’m using the same doctor, Dr Huang, who’s the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [surrogates] to make sure that they’re healthy. And we’re in the process of everything now, so it’s a lot.”

When asked if choosing to welcome children via surrogate was an issue of her age, she denied that had anything to do with it. “No,” she said — she’d still be using a surrogate at any age. “I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in. When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.” Paris had previously claimed that during her time at a Utah boarding school, they allegedly abused students and took blood samples.

In any case, she’s thrilled to be starting her journey as a mom. “My mom has always said to me, ‘Paris you’ve worked so hard, you’ve achieved so much, just sit back and smell the roses and enjoy it.’” she said. “I don’t know, I just finally feel like I’m building a real life and I’m really living.”