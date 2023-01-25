Kim Kardashian Congratulates Paris Hilton After She Welcomes 1st Baby: ‘So Happy For You Guys’

Paris Hilton was flooded with congratulatory messages after welcoming her first child, including a sweet comment from longtime pal, Kim Kardashian.

January 25, 2023 7:56AM EST
kim kardashian paris hilton
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian was one of many celebs who commented on Paris Hilton’s Instagram post where she announced the birth of her first child on Jan. 24. “So happy for you guys!!!” Kim wrote, along with a white heart emoji. Paris surprised fans with the news, which she revealed by posting a photo of her little one’s hand wrapped around her own thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris captioned her IG post, along with a blue heart emoji. She did confirm any further information about her baby, but the blue heart seems to hint that it’s a boy.

Other celebs also chimed in in the comments section, including Chrissy Teigen, who recently gave birth to her third child. “A BABY!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!” Chrissy wrote. Demi Lovato also jumped in, adding, “Congratulations sis!!!!” and Naomi Campbell gushed, “Congratulations to you both, biggest blessing.”

Paris has been open about her journey to have a child with her husband, Carter Reum, who she married in Nov. 2021. The socialite confirmed in Aug. 2020 that she was freezing her eggs to help plan for the future. In Jan. 2021, she opened up further about the IVF process, and even revealed that Kim was the one who advised her to start.

paris hilton kim kardasihan
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian at a photo shoot. (SplashNews.com)

Kim had two of her four children via surrogate, and Paris said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that Kim “was the one who told me about [surrogacy]. I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.” At the time of the interview, Paris had already finished the egg retrieval process ” a couple of times.” She called the process “tough,” but said she was glad to have Carter as her support system.

Paris and Carter had known each other for more than 10 years when they reconnected at a family gathering in 2019. The two got engaged in Feb. 2021 after about a year of dating, and they tied the knot nine months later.

