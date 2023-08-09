Paris Hilton Admits She ‘Can’t Wait’ To ‘Live’ Her ‘Childhood Again’ With Son Phoenix, 6 Months

Paris Hilton is still enjoying the glow of new motherhood. And in a tender new interview she opened up about her hopes and dreams as her six-month-old baby boy, Phoenix, grows into childhood. “I can’t wait till he can walk and talk,” the heiress and reality TV icon told Us Weekly for the interview published Aug 9. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”

She also christened her experience as a mother “incredible.” “Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about,” she told the magazine. “It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life. To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

Paris and hubby Carter Reum married back in November of 2021, and in January of 2023, she announced that she’d secretly welcomed their first child via surrogate. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the deejay gushed to PEOPLE at the time. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

And it turns out having a family was always a priority for Paris. “I cannot wait,” she revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop in Jan. 2022, just months after her lavish wedding to Carter. She shared that she’d want “two or three” kids. “I would want twins first,” she said “I don’t know it’s hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school.”

In February of 2023, she shared she was already planning for siblings for little Phoenix. “Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” the Simple Life star told Glamour U.K. at the time. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys.”