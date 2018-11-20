Paris Hilton Still Looking Forward To Being A Mom One Day After Breaking Engagement To Chris Zylka

No fiancé, no problem! Paris Hilton is still determined to have kids one day, no Chris Zylka required, we’ve learned exclusively.

You don’t need a husband to be a mom. That’s what Paris Hilton, 37, is thinking about after ending her engagement to former fiancé, Chris Zylka. The businesswoman is far from heartbroken over her breakup; in fact, she’s looking forward to her future, and having kids! “A family is what Paris wants most. She can’t wait to be a mom and start a family one day,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And they stressed that her no longer getting married to Chris hasn’t affected her family plans.

“[Paris] wants children so badly, but she knew deep down Chris wasn’t a good match for her,” the source said. “She would put on a front in the press but behind the scenes, Paris knew it wasn’t working. Plans were in motion for showers and pre-wedding celebrations and she had quietly let family know months ago that she needed time to figure things out in the relationship. Problems had been there for awhile. Paris and her family and friends know this is the best decision.”

Good for her! It’s so hard to make a decision like that, even if it was for the best. But Paris is taking it all in stride, and coming out of the difficult situation better than ever. The couple announced their split on November 19 after a year-long engagement. Paris and Chris were together a total of two years. They explained that their relationship simply became “off-kilter,” and it just wasn’t working out.

Now, Paris is focusing on her various business ventures, like her perfume and skincare lines. She’s also deeply involved in activism. Most recently, Paris (and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation) made a sizable donation to Bethenny Frankel’s B STRONG Foundation to help battle the devastating California wildfires. Fun fact: Bethenny used to babysit Paris when she was a kid!

Paris has realized that if she wants to make her motherhood dreams come true, she’s got to hustle, the source divulged. “She feels stressed as she gets older. Paris sees that her sister (Nicky Hilton) is married with kids. And now, one of her brothers and most of her cousins whom she’s close to are married with kids, too. She knows it needs to be soon.”