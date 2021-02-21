Paris Hilton Confesses She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have ‘Babies’ With Fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom with new fiancé Carter Reum! She also revealed if she plan to change her iconic name once she walks down the aisle.

Paris Hilton just turned 40 — and she’s ready for a whole new chapter in life! The Simple Life alum is already looking past her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Carter Reum, and confessed she’s planning to have kids. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in a preview clip of her hew podcast, This Is Paris. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together… First the wedding, then the babies,” she added. The full episode, which marks Paris and Carter’s first-ever sit down together, drops on Feb. 22. Previously, Paris has confessed to undergoing IVF treatments to prepare.

The investor surprised Paris with an ultra-romantic proposal on Feb. 17 while on a getaway for her milestone 40th! “The whole dinner I was expecting [a proposal] to happen,” Paris explained on the podcast, speculating that “there going to be like a ring showing up inside the cake, like a little seashell” or joking that “mermaids were going to swim up with it.” The DJ went on to explain how, exactly, Carter got down on one knee. “He opened the box and it had like a light shown on the ring, and it was sparkling…it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life, and I put it on and freaked out,” she added. Her gorgeous emerald cut ring ring is estimated to have cost $3 million and was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset (the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier).

Carter made the moment even more special by including Paris’ family, including her sister Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild. “[Carter] said we have some other people here who wanted to celebrate with us. And then out of the bushes, like all of a sudden, my sister, her husband, my brother and his wife, his mom and his brother all came out,” the Confessions of an Heiress author gushed. “It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to be there to celebrate the moment, and they were all spying on us,” she also said.

The proposal came after one year of dating for the pair: Paris originally took their romance “Instagram official” in Jan. 2020. She was last engaged to Chris Zylka until Nov. 2018. During the interview, Paris also teased if she’ll be trading her iconic last name Hilton for Reum! It turns out the blonde has a solution that meets in the middle. “I’m going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it,” she revealed.