Paris Hilton’s ’10-15 Karat’ Diamond Engagement Ring Likely Cost Her Fiance $3 Million, Top Jeweler Reveals

Paris Hilton Engagement Ring Details
Paris Hilton just got engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum and her stunning engagement ring is fit for an heiress.

Paris Hilton is “sliving” her best life after boyfriend Carter Reum got down on one knee on Feb. 13 and presented her with the ultimate token of his love — a massive diamond engagement ring. The emerald-cut sparkler was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset — the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

Although Paris hasn’t shared many details on her new bling, jeweler Mike Fried, the CEO of Diamond Pro, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it appears to be “10-15” karats. “I would estimate the value to be close to $3 million,” he added.

The newly engaged entrepreneur and DJ  will be discussing her engagement — and her one-of-a-kind ring — on her new podcast This Is Paris premiering on IHeartRadio on Feb. 22.

Paris announced her engagement news in a Feb. 17 interview with Vogue and revealed that her venture capitalist boyfriend proposed last weekend while they were celebrating her birthday on a private island. “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Paris told the fashion magazine. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait.”

Carter was equally effusive and told the outlet, “From our very first date, I was able to get to know the real Paris,” he gushed. “As people who have seen her documentary and recent advocacy work know, Paris is kind, smart, driven, authentic and an amazing woman.”

In addition to revealing the engagement news, Paris and Carter also shared photos from the proposal on her websiteFor her proposal Paris looked flawless in a white, sequin Retrofête gown featuring a plunging neckline and a high slit.  Carter was perfectly coordinate with his future bride in a white suit.

The engagement news isn’t a huge surprise, after all Paris recently revealed that they were very serious about planning a future together — including undergoing IVF treatments. “I can pick twins if I’d like,” Paris revealed during an podcast appearance. “[Carter and I] talk about [getting married] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. I’m really excited to just move on to the next step of my life.”