Watch

Paris Hilton Teases Potential 2020 Halloween Looks: Dorothy, Playboy Bunny & More — Watch

Paris Hilton
MEGA
Paris Hilton in the front rowPhilipp Plein and Billionaire show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Paris Hilton wears a red thong bikini swimsuit while running and playing on the beach with her new puppy dog, boyfriend Carter Reum and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild's kids. Paris was hugging and kissing Carter while laughing and playing on the beach with friends and family. Pictured: Paris Hilton, Carter Reum BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends in Beverly Hills. Paris also protects herself with a shimmering face mask as she leaves Madeo restaurant in her older model grey Range Rover. 01 Jul 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA685626_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends in Beverly Hills. Paris also protects herself with a shimmering face mask as she leaves Madeo restaurant in her older model grey Range Rover. 01 Jul 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA685626_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Paris Hilton is starting the Halloween party early, showing off multiple sexy costume options to her fans. Should she be Dorothy, a schoolgirl, a Playboy Bunny, or something else this year?

Another Halloween, another opportunity for Paris Hilton to slay. The This Is Paris star, 39, gave fans a sneak peek at her 2020 costume ideas on Instagram, and in true Paris fashion, each is sexier than the last. Paris revealed in a video that she took a trip to the famed Trashy Lingerie store in Los Angeles, which offers hundreds of seriously scandalous costumes, and the fragrance queen modeled just a few in the dressing room.

First up: Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz… or “Whorothy,” as Trashy Lingerie calls it. Rather than the quaint Kansas dress Judy Garland wears in the film, Paris’ version is a barely-there gingham dress with a corset top and a detached collar. It conveniently says “Dorothy” on the skirt in case you didn’t get it. Next, she modeled a classic sexy schoolgirl outfit, complete with a plaid miniskirt, a white corset with an attached tie, fingerless leather gloves, and conservative cardigan. The 2005 Playboy cover star next stepped out of the dressing room as a Playboy Bunny, with the iconic bunny ears, satin bodysuit, and detached collar and bowtie.

She kept those fingerless gloves on, too! Next up: an ice queen with a glittery cape and bodysuit featuring a structured bodice and deep, sheer cutouts. She finished her fashion show with one more look: tough warrior armor to become a “hotter” Joan of Arc, complete with a leather bodysuit dotted with studs and huge shoulders. Someone might want to tell her that Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431 so that’s not actually possible…

The best part of the video? She set it to the iconic scene from Mean Girls where Cady is explaining the concept of Halloween: “In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up and beg for candy. But in girl world, Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it. The hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears.”