Rachel McAdams Reunites With Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert For Epic ‘Mean Girls’ Video

Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reunited in the most fetch way possible: reenacting an iconic scene from ‘Mean Girls’ on IG!

Fetch has officially happened. Lindsay Lohan posted a new video from the October 3 Mean Girls reunion, showing all four original Plastics reenacting one of the most famous scenes from the 2004 film. In the clip, Lindsay (Cady), Rachel McAdams (Regina), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), and Amanda Seyfried (Karen), reenact the tense four-way call between the high schoolers, during which they figure out Regina’s not exactly their friend.

It’s so spot on. Despite 16 years passing, the actresses were able to transform back into their characters again with ease and nail the lines. In the scene, Cady tells Regina that, “Gretchen thinks you’re mad at her because she’s running for Spring Fling queen.” When Regina tells Cady that Gretchen’s not going to win because she’s “not pretty,” all hell breaks loose. Secret calls between Regina and Gretchen, Gretchen and Karen, Karen and Regina — all while Cady’s listening in — take place. It ends with the iconic line from the film: “Boo, you whore!”

This was a rare reunion for the ladies, especially Rachel, who usually doesn’t partake. But they came together for a good reason; Katie Couric hosted the event in order to encourage fans to vote in the November 3 presidential election. Lacey even deployed her character’s catchphrase to drive the point home: “Vote on November 3rd. That would be so fetch.”

There was a direct to DVD Mean Girls sequel in 2011, but fans have been clamoring for a true sequel, starring the original cast, for years. Rachel revealed in April that she’s absolutely down to wear pink again one day. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” Rachel said on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon. If people had one thing they took away after seeing Mean Girls for the first time, she said that she hoped it was inspiring “girls to be nicer to each other, and not the other way around.”