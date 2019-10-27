Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana, 18, Wears Her Sexy Playboy Bunny Halloween Costume

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to reveal that her 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, wore the same Playboy bunny costume that she previously wore for Halloween and shared side-by-side pics of the eye-catching choice.

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Zolciak, 41, admitted she was so happy about her daughter Ariana Biermann, 18, choosing to wear her famous Playboy bunny costume for Halloween this year and posted some epic photos to prove how similar they look in it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the pics in a post on her Instagram page on Oct. 27 and it was truly an amazing sight to see! In one, Kim can be seen wearing the costume, which consists of a black bodysuit with a black and white bow tie neck piece and black bunny ears, while posing with her husband Kroy Biermann, 34. In the second, Ariana can be seen wearing the same costume with black fishnet tights while posing with a male companion who seems to be dressed up like a zombie with black eye makeup and fake red blood dripping from his mouth.

“My baby @arianabiermann wore my Playboy Bunny costume this weekend! I love it! 😍 costume by @vintageinspiredbyjackie,” Kim captioned the post. Many of Kim’s followers were impressed with how awesome both Kim and Ariana looked in the Halloween choice. “Pretty just like her mama!” one wrote. “Gorgeous 😍😍😍” another wrote while some called the ladies “twins”.

This isn’t the first time Kim has gushed over Ariana. The proud mom often shares photos of her mini-me and did just that to celebrate her 18th birthday on Oct. 17. In the sweet post, Kim included a photo that showed her smiling and posing with Ariana as they flaunted their long blonde wavy locks while wearing similar outfits that consisted of long-sleeved tops and shorts. She also shared a loving message for the birthday girl. “My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!! These last 18 yrs have been so incredible ❤️You have brought so much joy to our entire family!” part of the message read.

It still amazes us how much Ariana looks like Kim whether she’s wearing her costume or not! We look forward to seeing more fun look-alike moments between the gorgeous gals in the future.