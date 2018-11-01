Say it with us: ‘that’s hot!’ Paris Hilton debuted a second costume on Halloween, and it may have topped her sexy Furby getup: a sexy moth! You read that right. See pics of her crazy costume here!

Leave it to Paris Hilton to wear not one, but two totally outrageous Halloween costumes this year. The socialite and reality star, 37, headed out on Halloween night as, of all things, a candy colored “sexy” moth. Paris rolled up to Mathew Morrison‘s Halloween bash at Peppermint nightclub in Los Angeles wearing humongous, sparkly platform boots complete with puffs and wings, and a truly mesmerizing outfit designed by Jackalope Land. She became the most extra version of the household pest by wearing a furry pink corset decked out in jewels, gigantic matching wings, and a feathered headband to look like the creature’s antennae. She completed the look with huge bug-eyed sunglasses.

Of course, this wasn’t Paris’ only costume. She dressed up as a sexy Furby for the Casamigos Halloween party on October 26, and it honestly rivals “sexy moth” as her craziest getup. Remember those nightmare toys that we all thought were cute for about 5 minutes before realizing they were hell Fraggles that refused to die? Paris was apparently determined to give them an image makeover by turning the unblinking eyes into a bra top, and making a fascinator out of its furry ears. She completed the look with a shiny, blue skirt and sky-high heels.

So many people in Hollywood went the sexy costume route for Halloween 2018. Paris’ on-again, off-again frenemy, Kim Kardashian, 38, channeled Pamela Anderson perfectly for her October 31 look. We were obsessed! She copied Pam’s infamous white corset and furry pink hat outfit, blue eyeshadow and all. So good!

You know, it’s only the day after Halloween. We wouldn’t be surprised if Paris unveiled a third costume that she wore sometime this week!