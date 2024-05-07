50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy for Defamation Over Sexual Assault Allegations

50 Cent has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his ex Daphne Joy for defamation. According to a new report, the 48-year-old “In da Club” hitmaker is suing Joy, 37, for “falsely and publicly” accusing him of “rape and physical abuse” from their former relationship. The exes — who were together from 2011 to 2013 — are also in a custody battle over their son, Sire.

Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 7, 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) alleged that Joy made a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son.”

Jackson filed the lawsuit against Joy on Monday, May 6. Elsewhere in the court documents, he claimed he has been “subjected to extensive public ridicule, hatred, and contempt” because of Joy’s “false and defamatory statements.” Furthermore, the rapper is seeking to “vindicate his rights and protect his reputation” from Joy’s “calculated attack,” and 50 Cent wants punitive and exemplary damages for “severe harm” brought on by Joy’s allegations, the outlet reported.

In March, Joy was named as a “sex worker” in a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones against Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his sex trafficking investigation. She vehemently denied the claim in an Instagram post.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” Joy wrote. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100 percent false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Later that month, Joy publicly accused 50 Cent of “raping [her] and physically abusing [her].”

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” Joy wrote in a separate Instagram post in March. “You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

In response to Joy’s public accusation, 50 Cent responded with a statement that was obtained by multiple outlets.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” his statement read. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.