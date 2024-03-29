Daphne Joy: 5 Things to Know About 50 Cent’s Ex Amid Diddy Lawsuit

After 50 Cent‘s ex Daphne Joy was named in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the “In da Club” rapper reportedly wanted sole custody of their child. The news of Joy’s lawsuit mention came amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations and a sex trafficking investigation against Diddy in March 2024.

One month prior, music producer Lil Rod filed a lawsuit against Diddy for sexual harassment and misconduct. In his court filing, he claimed that Diddy “bragged” about employing sex workers and named Joy in the paperwork, according to multiple outlets. In response to Lil Rod’s lawsuit, a lawyer for Diddy told Us Weekly in a statement, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

The attorney added that they “have overwhelming, indisputable proof that [Lil Rod’s] claims are complete lies” and vowed to “address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Nevertheless, the outlet reported that 50 Cent wanted to obtain sole custody of their son, Sire.

Find out more about Daphne Joy below.

How Long Were 50 Cent and Daphne Joy Together?

The rapper and the model dated from 2011 to 2012.

How Many Kids Do 50 Cent and Daphne Joe Have?

The former couple share their son, Sire, together. He was reportedly born under the name Curtis James Jackson in 2012.

What Does Daphne Joy Do for Work?

Joy has worked as a model, an actress and an entrepreneur. She previously appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, among other films such as Frankenhood and Venice Heat. She also launched her fashion website, Daphne Joy Collection, which aims to design “pieces with a women’s curves and comfort in mind.”

“Striking, minimally bold, classic silhouettes will always be the intention behind every piece,” the website’s description reads. “I hope you feel every bit of beautiful as you wrap yourself in our signature buttery, soft, stretch fabric.”

Is Daphne Joy a Sex Worker?

In Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy, the court docs identified her as a sex worker who got a “monthly stipend” from the “Last Night” artist. Diddy denied all the claims against him, and Joy vehemently shut down the allegation in her own statement.

“The claim that I am a sex worker is 10 percent false and character assassination,” Joy wrote on Instagram. “I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.