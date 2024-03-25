What Did Diddy Do? Sean Combs’ House Raided in Federal Investigation

On March 25, 2024, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ Los Angeles home was raided by federal law enforcement. The news came amid the rapper and music producer’s legal woes, including a 2023 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who claimed that he sexually assaulted her. Though he denied the claims and settled the case, Combs is under investigation by Homeland Security.

Why Was Diddy’s House Raided?

BREAKING Federal agents have raided the home of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles. TMZ is reporting they’ve also raided his home in Miami. pic.twitter.com/w6hwKiRLwe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2024

Homeland Security did not publicly explained the reason behind its raid on Diddy’s home. However, the agency released a statement to multiple outlets about the incident.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security explained in a statement, per CNN. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

According to NBC, a source told the outlet that “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.” The outlet also reported that Homeland Security and federal agents executed search warrants at Diddy’s L.A. and Miami properties.

What Did Diddy Do?

While the 2024 Homeland Security investigation is ongoing, Combs previously made headlines for multiple allegations of sexual assault in late 2023. That November, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in the Federal District Court in New York City for alleged rape and abuse.

According to court documents from Ventura’s lawsuit, she accused Combs of “beating her” and “forcing her to have sex” with “male prostitutes” while Diddy allegedly recorded the sexual “encounters.” At the time when Ventura and Combs began dating in 2005, she was 19 and he was in his 30s. The exes had an on and off relationship until 2007.

In response to the claims, Combs defended himself in an Instagram statement.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he wrote . “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick pay day. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a statement as well, denying the sexual assault allegations.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the attorney said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Shortly thereafter, Ventura and Combs settled the case that month. However, in December 2023, another woman came forward with accusations of sexual assault against Combs. She claimed that he raped her in 2003 when she was 17.

By early 2024, Diddy was facing multiple accusations of sexual assault.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.