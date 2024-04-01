Diddy Returns to Social Media in Easter Photo With 1-Year-Old Daughter After Federal Home Raid

Sean “Diddy” Combs made his return to social media nearly a week after his home was raided by federal law enforcement on Sunday, March 31. The record label exec, 54, shared a series of photos of his one-year-old daughter Love on Easter Sunday, after his home was searched on Monday, March 25. Diddy didn’t make any reference to his recent legal troubles in the post.

The photo set showed his youngest daughter in a few Easter-ready outfits with light pastel colors, with lots of flowers. “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” he wrote in the caption with a pink heart emoji. Diddy also notably had his comments turned off and edited his settings to not show the number of likes that he received.

Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by federal law enforcement officers on March 25. A source revealed that three women and a man have been interviewed as part of the investigation into “allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” according to NBC News. “Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” the Department of Homeland Security said to CNN in a statement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The raid came months after the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura claimed that Diddy had sexually assaulted her in a lawsuit. The producer denied the claims and settled with her, but four other women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against him.

The day after the raid, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer denounced the search in a statement. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” he said in a statement to E! News. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”