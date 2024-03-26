Diddy Spotted in New Video at an Airport After His Miami & L.A. Homes Were Raided by Feds

Sean “Diddy” Combs was apparently traveling shortly after federal law enforcement raided his Miami and Los Angeles properties on Monday, March 25. The 54-year-old rapper was spotted walking around the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport hours after Homeland Security abruptly paid a visit to his houses as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

According to the video obtained by TMZ, Diddy was seen pacing outside of a customs office. The outlet reported that eyewitnesses claimed he was waiting for other people to show up. They were also questioned by authorities, the outlet added.

Earlier that day, Combs’ two coastal properties were raided by the feds because “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” per NBC News.

While Diddy has not publicly reacted to the investigation, the news comes months after the music producer was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The two had an on and off relationship until 2018 after they first met when she was 19 and he was in his 30s.

P Diddy at the Miami airport during the storming of his mansions A little later, his private jet was spotted on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/94BTJ3dhMh — ＷᴏɴᴅʀᴏᴜꜱＷᴏʀʟᴅ 🧭 (@Eyeoftheworld_) March 26, 2024

In Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit, she accused Combs of “beating her” and “forcing her to have sex” with “male prostitutes” while he would allegedly film the sexual “encounters.” In response, Diddy — who is a father to seven children — vehemently denied Ventura’s allegations in an Instagram statement, writing, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy wrote in his message. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick pay day. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs’ attorney followed up in another statement, doubling down on his client’s statement accusing Ventura of seeking a “pay day.”

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said at the time. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Later that month, they settled the lawsuit, but another woman whose identity remains unknown accused him of rape. In total, Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by five different women since late 2023.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.