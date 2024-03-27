Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Speaks Out About Federal Raid: ‘There Was a Gross Over-Use of Military Force’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer has released a statement responding to the federal raid on the rapper’s home. Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer accused the government of using excessive force while searching his home reportedly as part of a sex trafficking investigation in his statement, released on Tuesday, March 26.

The lawyer denounced Homeland Security’s use of force while searching Diddy’s home on Monday, March 25. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” he said in a statement to E! News. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Aaron also explained that the rapper spoke to the authorities, and he was not arrested. Aaron continued to call out the government for the raid and maintained Diddy’s innocence. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” he said. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Following Monday’s raid, a source said that “Three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” to NBC News.

The raid came four months after Diddy settled a lawsuit after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who he dated on-and-off until 2018, accused him of sexual assault. Following the lawsuit, Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman denied the allegations, and the rapper also released a statement denying the allegations against him. The two of them settled in November 2023. In total, five women have come forward accusing the rapper of sexual assault since late 2023.