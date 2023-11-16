Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Alleged Rape and Abuse by Ex Cassie

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, is facing scrutiny after his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, 37, filed a lawsuit against the rapper for alleged rape and abuse on November 16. The suit was filed in Federal District Court in New York City and obtained by the New York Times that same day. The “Me and You” songstress, who was previously signed to Diddy’s record label, accused him of alleged “rape, and of repeated physical abuse over about a decade.”

The 54-year-old and Cassie dated on and off from 2007 until their 2018 split, per Billboard. “After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” the 37-year-old said in a statement obtained by the NYT.

In the docs Cassie claimed that shortly after she met the Grammy winner in 2005, he allegedly began a “pattern of control” over her. At the time, she was 19 and Diddy was in his mid 30s. The outlet also reported that Cassie alleged that her now ex would ply her “with drugs” in addition to allegedly “beating her.” She also accused Diddy of allegedly “forcing her to have sex” with “male prostitutes” and that he allegedly would film the “encounters.”

Despite Cassie’s accusations against the billionaire, Diddy responded to the claims via his lawyer, Ben Brafman. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the legal rep said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

One of Cassie’s lawyers responded by claiming that Diddy allegedly offered to pay her for her “silence” and that she reportedly denied his offer. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Douglas Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.” The brunette beauty was signed to Bad Boy shortly after meeting Diddy and released her debut album under his label in 2006.

The docs also alleged that Diddy had an “extraordinary level of command over her life,” which included paying for his now ex’s car, apartments, and clothing. Cassie claims that the now father-of-seven even had access to her personal medical records during their relationship. She also claimed that she opted to not report the alleged abuse to the police out of fear. Cassie worried that it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.” Cassie is now married to Alex Fine, 30, (pictured above) and shares two children with him. She also claimed that her association with Bad Boy came to an end in 2019.