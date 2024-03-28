Feds Reportedly Discovered Firearms in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Houses During Raid

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ investigation continues to unfold. After raiding both of the rapper’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami, federal law enforcement reportedly discovered firearms in both homes. However, it’s unclear what types of firearms were found at the scene.

NBC News reported the details of the discovery one day after Diddy’s houses were raided on Monday, March 25. That day, feds executed search warrants to look through his homes and seized his phones in Miami before he was supposed to fly out to the Bahamas, according to the outlet.

Diddy is currently under investigation after three women and one man were interviewed by law enforcement in New York City in connection to “allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” per the outlet.

🚨🇺🇸 Homeland Security just raided Diddy’s Home pic.twitter.com/BSxBark2yb — Alex Barnicoat (@mrbarnicoat) March 25, 2024

A lawyer for Combs released a statement following the home raids, calling the ordeal a “gross overuse of military-level force.”

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer said, according to several outlets. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Dyer continued, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

The recent investigation into Diddy’s properties comes amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse by multiple women. One of them was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse during their 11-year relationship.

Combs vehemently denied Ventura’s claims, and they quickly came to a settlement later that month. Nevertheless, he is still facing several accusations of sexual abuse.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.