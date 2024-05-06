 JoJo Siwa Reacts to Chloe Fineman’s Impression on ‘SNL’ – Hollywood Life

JoJo Siwa Reacts to ‘Iconic’ Chloe Fineman Impression on ‘SNL’

The "Karma" singer showed that she was flattered by the parody of her new "bad girl era" during Chloe Fineman's hilarious "Weekend Update" appearance.

May 6, 2024 11:48AM EDT
Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/John Shearer/WireImage

JoJo Siwa has shared her reaction after she was spoofed on Saturday Night Live on May 4. After Chloe Fineman, 35, showed off her impression of Jojo, 20, and made fun of her “bad girl era” following the release of “Karma.” The Dance Moms alum was clearly flattered by the sketch and thought that it was hilarious, as she shared it on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 5.

JoJo reposted the clip from SNL on her Story, and she seemed like she was very happy with the way that she was spoofed during the “Weekend Update” segment. “ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say,” she wrote, via Today. “This is f**king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL…”

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

During Chloe’s impression, she dressed in a similar outfit to the ones that JoJo has been wearing, where she resembles Gene Simmons from KISS. As she entered at the “Weekend Update” desk, Jojo’s tune “Karma” played over the speakers. The comedian performed an impression of JoJo’s voice and talked about her “bad girl era” with anchor Colin Jost. “I used to be rainbow sparkles, and now, I’m black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang,” she quipped.

During the sketch, Chloe satirized JoJo’s claims she invented “gay pop” and her rebranding to being an edgy singer. “Does it scare you, Colin? Does a former child star looking like this scare you?” she said in the sketch. Colin responded with the  hilarious line, “Yeah, but not in the way you’re hoping.”

JoJo’s recent rebranding has gotten a lot of attention from fans. After she showed off her Gene Simmons-inspired look, the KISS frontman even took the opportunity to compliment her outfit from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April. “JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous. Period. Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary,” he told TMZ“Jojo is extraordinary and she looks cool.”

