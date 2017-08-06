Bella Thorne Flaunts Underboob During Bikini-Clad Workout: See Her Slay Summer’s Hottest Trend

Less is more! Bella Thorne always pushes the limits with her risqué fashions, upping the bar again on Aug. 5 by working up a sweat in a tiny bikini. Bella flashed major skin and slayed summer’s underboob revealing trend!

Bella Thorne, 19, is staying on her grind! While exercising in the comfort of her home, the Famous In Love star took to social media to document her rigorous fitness routine — clad in a tiny bikini. “Back to working out,” she captioned a sexy snap on Aug. 5, showing her doing multiple reps of side twists and leg lifts. Bella proudly showed off her insanely toned washboard abs and she seemed to be feeling much better after opening up about her problems with acne. Her blemished complexion was causing her some serious heartache as she confessed to fans via Twitter, “When you cancel your whole day because your skin looks so f***ing bad.” We’ve all been there before!

Even though Bella has off days just like the rest of us, she always oozes self-confidence! Bella is no stranger to sharing drool-worthy pics, last treating fans to a sexy flashback Friday pic of herself rocking a Santa Claus-inspired mini dress. Prior to that, the former Disney star showed off a more chic and sophisticated look on Aug. 2, wearing a skin-tight red dress, a leather jacket, and leopard-print stilettos while posing in the shower. We’re sure her tatted-up new boyfriend Blackbear, 26, goes wild over her sizzling photo shoots!

As we previously reported, “Blackbear and Bella started out as friends but things changed after that nightmare in Cannes with Scott [Disick],” a friend of Bella’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was one of the people who boosted her back up. That’s what they bonded over, Scott’s kind of the reason they got serious. Otherwise Bella might not have realized how good Blackbear could be for her.” It looks like things worked out for the best!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Bella’s barely-there workout style? Tell us!