Doja Cat Stands Out at 2024 Met Gala in See-Through Wet Bed Sheet Dress & Tearful Mascara: Photos

Doja Cat decided to turn the 2024 Met Gala into a simple yet effective fashion statement. While walking the red carpet on Monday, May 6, the 28-year-old rapper posed for pictures in a completely see-through, white bed sheet-inspired look, and she completed the look with dramatic eye makeup. Instead of highlighting her eyes, Doja chose to have her mascara run down her face as if she were crying.

Hours before she showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the “Vegas” artist teased fans with her incoming outfit. According to viral social media clips, she posed for photographers in front of The Mark Hotel in only a bath towel. She also wore a smaller towel in her hair as if she just got out of the shower.

One day prior, Doja attended a pre-Met Gala party in New York City, where she stunned in another eye-catching outfit. Her black leather ensemble from Sunday, May 5, was an unzipped black dress that showed off her thong underneath. At the event, Doja was seen holding hands with creative director Guram Gvasalia.

This is certainly not the Grammy Award winner’s first head-turning Met Gala look. Last year, she chose a kitten-like fashion piece, which even transformed her facial features into a feline shape.

Aside from her fashion game — which continues to evolve with unique looks — Doja recently made headlines for her raunchy Coachella performance. Although her fans loved every minute of it, some apparently criticized it, as the “Agora Hills” artist pointed out on X last month.

“IDK what the f**k you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker [sic],” she tweeted in April, days after she closed out the second weekend of the music festival in California. “im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show [sic]” she added in another tweet.

In her final tweet from that day, Doja added, ”rappin about eatin d**k and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home [sic].”