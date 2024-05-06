Zendaya Goes Edgy for 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet Return in Dark Hummingbird Gown: Photos

Zendaya was absolutely gorgeous as she walked the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, April 7. The actress, 27, is one of the co-chairs for the event, along with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and of course, Anna Wintour. As one of the co-chairs, she arrived early for the event, prepared to kick off the festivities.

The Challengers star stayed on theme in her blue and green gown, which featured a hummingbird on the side of her neck. The dress featured a puffy over-the-shoulder sash as she paired it with dark makeup. While the cameras flashed, Z looked straight toward them with a fierce look, exuding villain fairytale character vibes.

The 2024 Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and Zendaya’s outfit completely captured that theme. Unfortunately for fans, Zendaya did not walk the red carpet with her beau and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, and it’s not clear if the actor will also be attending to support his girlfriend, as the two of them usually keep their relationship very private.

Ahead of the show, the actress admitted that she doesn’t “really know” what it means to co-chair during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April. “I’ve never co-chaired before. So it’s like a host, I suppose. So, welcoming people in and that kind of thing,” she said.

In that interview, Zendaya opened up about how excited she was to have a full-circle moment, after first attending the fashion event as a teen. “It’s an honor, obviously. The first time I went to the Met [Gala], I was like 18, so it’s cool to come back,” she said.

Of course, Zendaya is no stranger to the Met Gala. After skipping the star-studded event for several years, she seemed excited to return to the red carpet for it. She first attended the Costume Institute benefit in 2015, and she’s returned a handful of times since then, with plenty of amazing outfits, including her magical Fairy Godmother-inspired look in 2019 or her Joan of Arc homage, which she named as her favorite on The Jennifer Hudson Show, in 2018.

Besides her past amazing looks at the Met Gala, Zendaya has been showing off tons of stunning outfits while on the press tour for her most recent movie Challengers. Given the movie’s plot revolving around tennis, the actress has had plenty of outfits, inspired by the sport.