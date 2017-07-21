Sean Spicer: The Memes, Mess Ups & Moments Of Mockery We’ll Never Forget

It’s the end of an era. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, and gone are our near-weekly gaffes and soundbites. Take a walk down memory lane for a look back at his spicey-ist memes and mess-ups.

Spicey’s out, folks! Sean Spicer, 45, resigned from his position as White House press secretary on June 21, citing his opposition to President Donald Trump‘s decision to appoint banker Anthony Scaramucci as communications director as his reason for departure. Spicer’s resignation isn’t a total shock. The former press secretary has been largely absent from press briefings since May, replaced by deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders. While in office, Spicer developed a reputation as being hostile and combative with reporters, often getting visibly frustrated and angry during briefings. He’s responsible for some terrible (but hilarious) gaffes in the past six months, as well. Here’s the greatest hits:

#SpicerFacts

Spicer got a rousing start as press secretary when he began repeatedly insisting that Trump’s inauguration had the biggest audience in history. Spoiler: it didn’t. Voters launched the hashtag #SpicerFacts after he doubled down on the lie, despite photo evidence, crowd experts, TV ratings, and data from the Washington Metro network saying contrary. After being presented with the mounting evidence, he said: “Sometimes we can disagree with the facts.”

He’s repeatedly made claims that aren’t true, battled with reporters and straight-up scolded them innumerable times throughout his term, but there are some standouts. The ones where he contradicts the president are perhaps the most entertainment. When Trump presented his executive order that blocked refugees and travelers from seven Muslim majority countries, Sean argued that it wasn’t a “ban” — except, Trump had used the word “ban” himself. “He’s using the words the media is using,” he shot back. He even defended Trump’s infamous “covfefe” tweet, implying there was some hidden meaning behind the word rather than the simple typo the president admitted to making.

BREAKING: Sean Spicer's leaving gift reported to be a lifetime supply of covfefe. — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) July 21, 2017

Sean’s distress call

In March, Spicer showed up to his Friday press briefing wearing his usual American flag lapel pin upside down. Per military standards, flying or displaying the American flag upside down is a “call of distress” — a signal that the country is in grave danger. A reporter called him out for the mistake and he quickly fixed it. The moment launched a million memes.

If Spicer wears the flag pin upside down again tomorrow, we'll know the red lights were a distress signal. — Erin Brr, sir (@erinscafe) May 29, 2017

Melissa McCarthy finds the role of a lifetime

Melissa McCarthy has now earned an Emmy nomination for her incredible season mocking Spicer on Saturday Night Live. Since the first time she showed up as a surprise guest, she’s managed to outshine even Alec Baldwin doing his pitch-perfect Trump while doing her overly-agressive, unhinged Spicer impression. In one sketch, she explained the travel ban to reporters by using props, then threw her podium into the crowd when someone asked her a simple question. She’s sprayed reporters with fire hoses, blown them away with leaf blowers, and given them beatdowns. In her last Spicer sketch (which may actually be the last, now) she drove Spicer’s podium through the streets of NYC to say she wanted to do press briefings again.

Sean’s history lesson about the Holocaust

Oof, this one was painful. While trying to convey the atrocities that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has inflicted on his country, Spicer managed to botch comparing him to Adolf Hitler. You’d think that’d be an easy one, right? Nope! He managed to say that Assad was worse than Hitler: “We didn’t use chemical weapons in WWII. You have someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” But…he did. And also, it’s never a good idea to imply that Hitler wasn’t that bad. When shocked reporters challenged him on that, he rambled something about “Holocaust centers” (he meant concentration camps). Spicer later apologized for the immense mistake.

the journey in this gif is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/lanp2TvruQ — Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) April 11, 2017

“Sean Spicer’s Alternative ABCs”

Spicer’s job was to speak, and speak well, but he unfortunately tended to pronounce a lot of words incorrectly. From simple words such as “globe” (grob) to something more complicated, like “implementation” (inimpulintation), he managed to mispronounce something nearly every briefing. GQ released a genius video called “Sean Spicer’s Alternative ABCs” that named a mispronounced word for every letter of the alphabet. Trust us, some of these are hard to believe.

