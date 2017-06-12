‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans Lose It After Show Is Shut Down Over Alleged Corinne & DeMario Scandal

Bachelor Nation is not OK. ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ production was shut down after Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson allegedly got way too raunchy in the pool while the cameras were rolling. Fans are freaking out about their fave show, and their reactions are absolutely priceless!

Bachelor In Paradise season 4 hasn’t gotten off to the best start. Production on the upcoming season has stopped after a producer allegedly filed a formal complaint and now Warner Bros. is investigating the “allegations of misconduct.” The producer was reportedly “uncomfortable” after watching alleged footage of contestants Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, getting too raunchy in the pool on set. The pair allegedly stripped down and started “rubbing, touching, and fingering” each other, TMZ reports. At one point, Corinne allegedly put her “genitals in his face and he [DeMario] began licking.” Whoa, that’s a little much, don’t you think?

Warner Bros. released an official statement on June 11 saying that a “thorough investigation” into the allegations is ongoing. Once the investigation is over, Warner Bros. will take “appropriate responsive action.” The fate of Bachelor In Paradise season 4 has yet to be revealed. With production shut down and all the contestants being sent home, many fans started sounding off on Twitter and began speculating that the show has been cancelled for good. Check out the epic tweets — including some hilarious memes — below!

Watching all the #BachelorInParadise allegations come in like… pic.twitter.com/P8uUbVQab4 — Becca Nims (@BeccaNims) June 12, 2017

me when i heard the #bachelorinparadise news pic.twitter.com/lBZMtVwlTh — Lauren Horvath (@LoHorvath) June 12, 2017

Me on my phone in bed this morning trying to figure out what happened on #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/5nJz4Gkr93 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 12, 2017

#BachelorNation deserves the truth about what went down with #BachelorInParadise. Things aren't adding up. pic.twitter.com/YcbrIvpWCG — Stefanie Pohl (@stefysays) June 12, 2017

But "Misconduct in Mexico" is literally the reason we are watching #BachelorInParadise. Do not cancel this show on us. 😩 pic.twitter.com/asGIos2yUK — Marco Anthony (@marcooozz) June 12, 2017

It’s important to note that ABC has not confirmed anything about what’s going to happen to Bachelor In Paradise season 4. The network hasn’t released a statement regarding the allegations of misconduct yet. Corinne and DeMario have also been radio silent about the allegations. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment and will keep you updated on the latest involving this BiP scandal!

