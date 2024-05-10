Kathy Hilton Reflects on Watching Daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton Become Moms (Exclusive Interview)

As Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild started growing up, Kathy Hilton was in awe of what she was witnessing. “I’m used to having – which they still are – walking, talking Barbie dolls,” Kathy, 65, exclusively told Hollywood Life while celebrating her partnership with Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea. “When they walk into a room together or we’re walking into a fashion show in Paris and I’m sitting in the seat and they walk in the room, I’m just a fan. I’m so proud.”

But as her daughters fell in love, got married and welcomed children, Kathy soon earned a new title as grandma. She also gained a new perspective on what her kids are capable of accomplishing.

“Now you’re seeing a different side,” Kathy reflected. “Now I’m looking at them as mothers and their rules and their rules are their rules.”

While Nicky, 40, has always been an old soul, Kathy said “she’s so comfortable with motherhood” and raising her three kids with husband James Rothschild.

“I think she’s softened after having children,” the Paris in Love star explained. “It’s really changed her so much where Paris is easy breezy like me. We’re exactly the same. But Nicki’s always been more strict.”

Need proof? Just ask Kathy about the recent girls’ trips she enjoyed with her two daughters. Last month, the trio traveled to Texas to attend the Children’s Cancer Fund 34th Annual “A Knight to Remember” Gala. While there, the group continued to make lasting memories that deserve to be documented for reality TV.

“I am like having the child at the airport. I’m all over the place,” Kathy joked. “The bags everywhere. Where’s my passport? Where’s my license? Where’s the ticket? Nicky mothers me. Paris and I in the airport? We’d get lost. We’d be at McDonald’s. We’ve been buying magazines. Nicky has to reel us in.”

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, Kathy realizes her daughters may want to celebrate with their own families. (Paris, 43, is now raising Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum.) Instead of expecting a lavish gift or over-the-top present, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum believes in the mantra that less is more.

“I think a beautiful handwritten note is lovely,” Kathy explained. “It’s not about the gift. It really isn’t. It’s really about the thought.”

And perhaps a delicious beverage wouldn’t hurt either. Kathy teamed up with Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea ahead of tea sippin’ (and spillin’) season to host a special Tea Partay in West Hollywood, California.

“I like the drink and it’s perfect for summer and what I like about it too is I love ice tea,” Kathy shared. “But this doesn’t make me puffy the next day. I’m gonna put on my Instagram some fun ways to enjoy the drink like adding fresh basil, mint, fruits. You can make it fun.”