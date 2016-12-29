Tony Hawk Dead? Fans Freak Over Rumors Skateboarding Icon Died From Overdose

Did 2016 strike again? After Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds sadly passed away, a report claimed Tony Hawk was dead too! Twitter completely blew up over rumors that the skateboarding legend suffered a fatal drug overdose. Click to see these reactions and to get all the details.
“Famous skateboarder Tony Hawk has been found dead in his house,” one twitter user posted in the early hours of Dec. 29, “due to an opiate overdose early today at 7:54 pm.” All it took was those twenty-one words and a picture of Tony, 48, to get that rumor started, and suddenly, #RIPTonyHawk was popping up all over the social media network.
“Damn, Tony Hawk? ;/ RIP,” one user said, offering their condolences for what is currently an unconfirmed death hoax. “BRO TONY HAWK DEAD?!?!?!?!” one clearly distraught X-Games fan said when they checked their Twitter trends. “HELL NO HELL NO 2016 IS A F*CKING PLAGUE.”
Of course, with no major news outlet reporting that the man who first landed the 900 (two-and-a-half mid-air revolutions) on a skateboard had passed away from a supposed overdose, some fans were pretty sure that Tony was still breathing and that this was all a hoax.
“Tony Hawk is alive, well and still doing 900s,” one twitter used said, including a gif of the 48-year-old nailing his trademark trick. Thankfully, that fan was right on the money, as a rep for Tony Hawk confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that this is indeed a hoax. Good news! Tony is indeed still alive and not pulling a McTwist up in the big skateboarding park in the sky.
If losing such stars like Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, George Michael, Zsa Zaa Gabor, Craig Sager, Alan Thicke, and more wasn’t heartbreaking enough, 2016 has seen a huge rash of death hoaxes. Sylvester Stallone, 70, was victim of this cruel prank, as well were Beyonce, 36, Miley Cyrus, 23, and Britney Spears, 35! While Britney thought it was “creepy” that someone would spread the rumor that she had passed on, some stars think they’re great! Celebs like Jaden Smith, 18, think that a death hoax means they finally made it as an A-list celebrity! Here’s hoping Tony has a similar sense of humor about the whole thing.
