Carrie Fisher Remembered With Lightsaber Vigil At Disneyland — See Moving Pics

This is heartbreaking. To honor Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ fans flocked to Disneyland to hold a lightsaber vigil for the late icon. See the beautiful tribute pics saying goodbye to the world’s princess.

The world was hit with devastating news when it was announced that beloved actress and author, Carrie Fisher,60, had passed away on Dec. 27. The star, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. And to honor her legacy, many fans gathered at Disneyland late on Dec. 28 at a lightsaber vigil.

The idea originated from a similar event held in Alamo, Texas, where fans were invited to dress up as their favorite characters from the franchise and pay tribute to Carrie. The Disney vigil was originally promoted on Facebook and shared more than 800 times, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And at 7 p.m., hundreds gathered in front of the now closed House of Blues to pay their respects.

Dozens of pics popped up on Twitter and social media apps, showing people dressed up in Star Wars character costumes and lighting up the space with blue, red, and green lightsabers. SO sweet! “That’s part of the role model of Princess Leia is she’s a strong character for women and little girls now,” Niki Powers, a fan who attended the commemoration told THR. “It’s incredibly sad that Carrie Fisher has passed away, but Princess Leia’s legacy will live on.”

Carrie Fishers Vigil Was Heartbreaking But Also Comforting. Rest Well Angel ♡#RIPCarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/isLHW1TeCw — Maci ♡ (@Wtfmaci) December 29, 2016

Star Wars fans held a Lightsaber vigil in honor of Carrie Fisher at Downtown Disney. pic.twitter.com/9YRsuRueMz — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 29, 2016

Carrie Fisher Lightsaber Vigil at Downtown Disney #RIPCarrie https://t.co/cgR7CxvANl — Jordan K. Paul (@JordanKPaul) December 29, 2016

Lightsaber vigil held for our dear Princess. Damn those ninjas cutting onions again. pic.twitter.com/uqjbLvruNS — КАФЕ! (@tripatinaden) December 29, 2016

The beautiful celebration follows an outpour of love and tributes shared by Carrie’s fans on social media, in which many thanked the actress for her contributions to cinema and for her courageous and truthful storytelling. Additionally, the actress may be honored with her own star on the Walk of Fame.

Dec. 2016, has been a particularly difficult month in an already emotional year. Just one day after losing Carrie, the world lost another legend, her mother Debbie Reynolds. Debbie, known for her remarkable performance in Singing in the Rain and Halloweentown, passed away on Dec. 28, after suffering from complications of a stroke. We are truly devastated at both deaths, but hopefully they are both smiling at the legacy they’ve left behind!

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts on the lightsaber vigil here. And be sure to send your well wishes to the Fisher and Lourd family during this extremely difficult time!