Presidential Daughters Of The Last 20 Years: From Chelsea Clinton To Ivanka To Biden’s Two Girls

The President of the United States is not only one of the most important jobs in the entire world, but it’s also one of the most high-profile positions both in the nation and worldwide. The recognition from being the president brings attention not only to the one in the Oval Office, but to their spouse and children. Over the past two decades, one thing that each president has had in common is that each is a father to at least one daughter. From former President Bill Clinton’s time in office to current-President Joe Biden, each has been a father to a young lady. Find out everything you need to know about the presidential daughters here!

Chelsea Clinton

When her dad Bill Clinton was sworn in as president in 1993, Chelsea Clinton was just a pre-teen. Throughout her dad’s administration, Chelsea, 42, grew up in front of the American people through both of his terms, until he left office in 2001. After graduating from college, Chelsea has held a variety of jobs in various fields, but most notably, she’s served as the vice chair for her dad’s charitable organization the Clinton Foundation for a long time. The Clinton Foundation tackles a number of issues, including the climate crisis, economic opportunity, public health and more, according to its website.

Besides her work with the foundation, Chelsea has also collaborated with her mom former First Lady Hillary Clinton on The Book of Gutsy Women in 2019. That’s not Chelsea’s only book though. She’s also co-authored a number of children’s books in the She Persisted series, which highlights tons of influential women. Aside from working on the book together, Chelsea has campaigned hard for her mom in both her 2008 and 2016 bids for president.

All grown up, Chelsea has been married to investment banker Marc Mezvinksy since 2010, and the pair have three kids: Charlotte, 7, Aidan, 6, and Jasper, 3, together, making Bill and Hillary grandparents.

Jenna Bush Hager

When President George W. Bush was elected in 2000, both of his twin daughters Jenna and Barbara were college-aged students. Notably, before her dad announced his candidacy, Jenna, 40, had apparently asked him not to run for office. “Oh, I just wish you wouldn’t run,” she’d said, according to The Daily Beast/Newsweek in 2004. While his daughter was worried, the former Texas governor said that he felt like it was what he and his wife Laura needed to do. “Jenna, your mother and I are living our lives. And that’s what we raised you and Barbara to do: live yours,” he’d told her. While they may have been hesitant about his initial run, both of the twins would campaign for their dad in his re-election campaign in 2004.

Now, many years after her father’s time in office, Jenna has accomplished much on her own. She’s authored a wide range of books, including the memoirs Everything Beautiful In Its Time about her grandparents, and Sisters First with Barbara. Aside from her books, she’s also been a fixture on NBC’s Today since 2009.

Besides being an author and journalist, Jenna is a mom to three: Mila, 9, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2. She married her husband Henry Chase Hager in 2008. She’s also very involved with the non-profit organization UNICEF, according to the Bush Presidential Center.

Barbara Bush

Bush’s other daughter Barbara, 40, hasn’t been as prominent in the spotlight as her twin sister, but she’s also worked incredibly hard and achieved many huge goals throughout her career. She’s the co-founder of the Global Health Corps, which seeks to find answers to health issues, according to its website. While their dad and other family members may be very high profile Republicans, both sisters have pushed against siding with either major political party. “I don’t really label myself as Republican or Democrat,” Barbara told People in 2010. Barbara is also married. She tied the knot with Craig Coyne in 2017, and the pair welcomed a daughter Cora in September 2021.

Malia Obama

Similar to Chelsea Clinton, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s daughters were just children when their dad was elected in 2008. Malia, 24, seems very close with both of her parents, but she’s begun a very different career outside of politics on her own. Malia studied at Harvard University from 2017 to 2021, and she’s used her degree to pursue a career in entertainment. She interned at The Weinstein Company in 2017, per The Hollywood Reporter. Since graduating, she’s moved into the TV world. Actor and rapper Donald Glover revealed that she’s a writer on his Amazon series Hive in a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. He raved about her hard work. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he said. “Her writing style is great.”

Sasha Obama

The Obamas’ younger daughter Sasha, 21, was even younger when her dad became president. After he was elected, Barack shared an emotional tribute to both Sasha and Malia in a piece for Parade. “These are the things I want for you—to grow up in a world with no limits on your dreams and no achievements beyond your reach, and to grow into compassionate, committed women who will help build that world. And I want every child to have the same chances to learn and dream and grow and thrive that you girls have,” he wrote while also speaking about how many wonderful qualities both kids have.

While her parents may be one of the most famous couples in the United States, Sasha has taken on a summer job at a restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard, back in 2016. When it came time for her to go to college, she initially enrolled at the University of Michigan, but she’s since transferred to the University of Southern California, per Yahoo Finance. With both girls growing up, Michelle has spoken about what it’s been like as a parent to see both girls become young women, as she spoke about them having boyfriends during an April 2022 interview on Ellen. “Now, they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just a pop band, now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well,” she said.

Ivanka Trump

When former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, his eldest daughter Ivanka was well-known as a key person in her dad’s organization. The only daughter from Trump’s first marriage to his late ex-wife Ivana, his child held prominent positions in the Trump Organization, serving as the executive vice president for years. She was also featured prominently on her dad’s reality show The Apprentice.

When Trump took office, Ivanka, 40, became an advisor to him shortly after in 2017, and she was a presence in the White House for his entire presidency. Besides Ivanka being her dad’s advisor, her husband of 13 years Jared Kushner also served a similar role within the White House. Ivanka often spoke out in support of her father throughout his controversial presidency, although it’s been revealed by the January 6 committee that she had agreed with former Attorney General Bill Barr’s findings that there was not widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Ivanka and Jared tied the knot in 2009, and the couple have three kids, who have Donald as a grandfather. The pair have a daughter and two sons: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and Theordore, 6.

Tiffany Trump

Trump has one other daughter: Tiffany, 28, who he shares with his second wife Marla Maples. While she wasn’t in the White House like her older sister, Tiffany did campaign on her dad’s behalf in both 2016 and 2020. She’s dabbled in both music and modeling, but her career has taken her to be a law student at Georgetown University, according to her Instagram bio. She announced that she’s engaged to billionaire heir Michael Boulos in January 2021.

Naomi Christina Biden

After Trump lost the 2020 election, President Joe Biden took office. He’s been a father to four children: two boys and two girls. Sadly, his first daughter Naomi died when she was just 13 months old in a car crash with her mother and Biden’s first wife Neila Hunter Biden. Her brothers Hunter, 52, and Beau survived the crash. Beau passed away at age 46 in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer. Biden recalled his wife and daughter’s tragic death in a commencement speech to Yale in 2015. “Six weeks after my election [to U.S. Senate], my whole world was altered forever. While I was in Washington hiring staff, I got a phone call. My wife and three children were Christmas shopping, a tractor-trailer broadsided them and killed my wife and killed my daughter. And they weren’t sure that my sons would live,” he said.

Ashley Biden

Biden’s youngest child and only with his wife First Lady Jill Biden is his second daughter Ashley, 41. Ashley has campaigned for her dad, and she’s used her voice to give a platform for issues she cares about, as she revealed in a January 2021 interview with Today. “I will, however, hopefully use this platform to advocate for social justice, for mental health, to be involved in community development and revitalization,” she explained at the time. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are really important.”

Aside from politics, Ashley also has a strong interest in fashion. She launched the company Livelihood to promote fashion, but also to make a difference in local communities. “Livelihood is about celebrating the resiliency in under-served communities (the artists, the entrepreneurs, and innovators) supporting them as they work to advance social and economic justice,” she said on the Livelihood Facebook page.