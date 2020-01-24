Watch
Comedian Pete Holmes Accidentally Tells Malia Obama To 'STFU' During His Comedy Show

Pete Holmes spotted two young women whispering in the audience, but had no idea one of them was the former First Daughter!

Pete Holmes, 40, totally called out Malia Obama, 21, when she was attending his comedy show — but he had no idea it was her! “Sometimes I do shows and I don’t know that there’s someone of note in the audience,” Pete explained to talk show host Conan O’Brien on Jan. 24. At a recent show in Cambridge, MA, it turns out the former First Daughter — who attends the nearby Harvard University — was in the audience!

“There were these two hot women, young women, in the front that the whole show were whispering,” Pete continued, adding that whispering is “worse than heckling” during a live show. “What a Black Mirror nightmare to be doing stand-up and there’s two attractive girls — which is what made every nerd into a comedian — in the front row, whispering and laughing at the people on stage, but in the bad way,” he continued, illustrating his frustrations!

“I tell a joke, and they’re whispering and laughing and giggling,” Pete explained. “And I’m just like, ‘What’s going on? I can see you.’ They were in the front row, they were in the light. Like the spotlight was on them as well, and I just go, ‘what’s going on? I can see you, please stop.’” Eventually, called out the two women — who turned out to be stylish Malia and her friend — in front of the entire audience!

“Tell another joke. They keep doing it. Then I’m like, ‘Can you please cut it out? Please cut it out.’ Then, I get a little more like, ‘Shut up. Look at my face, I’m here to help.’ But, you know, you push Petey too far and I’m like, ‘Please, shut the f*** up.” Yikes!

It turns out Pete didn’t get audience reaction he was hoping for, as the audience wondered what was going on! “After the show, I find out it was Obama’s daughter,” he explained, embarrassed. “It was Malia! And her hot friend! She looked great. Terrible comedy audience. That’s a true story.” Pete didn’t end up hearing from Secret Service later, and was a little surprised! “I’ve never gotten offstage and been like, why wasn’t I shot? Or at least a little laser beam like you’re trying to entertain a cat on my face,” he joked.