Michelle Obama Reveals Both Daughters Have Boyfriends Now That They’ve Brought ‘Home’

Sasha and Malia Obama are growing up! Their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, opened up about both of her girls dating and finding serious boyfriends in a new episode of Ellen on Tuesday April 19. The former first lady said that Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23, are young women now, and she reflected on how much growing up they’ve done in the public eye.

During the interview, Ellen DeGeneres reflected on Michelle bringing the girls by the show to meet the Jonas Brothers, long before President Barack Obama was even elected. Michelle explained just how much has changed. “Now, they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just a pop band, now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well.,” she said.

Other than both the girls having boyfriends, Michelle did speak about how it was nice to spend more time at home with Malia and Sasha during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that while she “love[s] them at every age,” it’s been nice to spend time with them now that they’re grown up. “It was an extra special treat to have them that little bit of time. Being with them as adults is fun!” she said. “They are just amazing young women.”

View Related Gallery Malia Obama -- Her Best Pics From Little Girl to Grown Woman Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) and her daughter Malia Obama (L) visit the Tirta Empul Temple during a family holiday in Bali, Indonesia, 27 June 2017. The Obamas are in Bali as part of a ten-day family holiday in Indonesia. Malia Obama, left, and Sasha Obama, right, walk from the White House to board Marine One President Obama, the White House, Washington DC, USA - 06 Aug 2016 Malia Obama, left, and Sasha Obama, right, walk from the White House, in Washington, to board Marine One, soon to be followed by their parents President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, en route to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and on to Martha's Vineyard for a family vacation

Michelle said that Sasha is doing well in college in the interview. While her younger sister is still in school, it was recently revealed that Malia was working with rapper and Atlanta creator Donald Glover on his upcoming TV show. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” the “This Is America” rapper told Vanity Fair in a March interview. “Her writing style is great.”

During the Ellen interview, Michelle also reflected on her relationship with the former President. The couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in October 2021. Barack and Michelle both posted sweet anniversary messages for each other when they had the special day. “Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” Barack wrote in his caption.