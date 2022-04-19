Michelle Obama Reveals Both Daughters Have Boyfriends Now That They’ve Brought ‘Home’

The former First Lady opened up about both of her daughters growing into young women and dating now that they're getting older.

By:
April 19, 2022 4:08PM EDT
sasha obama, malia obama, michelle obama
View gallery
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Air Station Cape Cod in Mass., . Obama is returning from vacation rested and ready for a busy fall, including pressing Congress for money to protect against the Zika virus and fending off lawmakers' attacks over the administration's $400 million "leverage" payment to Iran Barack Obama and family return from vacation, Cape Cod, USA - 21 Aug 2016
**FILE** Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000, file photo. Obama lost to incumbent U.S. Rep Bobby Rush in the election. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times, Scott Stewart, File) **CHICAGO OUT, MAGS OUT**
** FILE ** In this Feb. 10, 2007 file photo, then Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for president of the United States at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Image Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterst

Sasha and Malia Obama are growing up! Their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, opened up about both of her girls dating and finding serious boyfriends in a new episode of Ellen on Tuesday April 19. The former first lady said that Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23, are young women now, and she reflected on how much growing up they’ve done in the public eye.

During the interview, Ellen DeGeneres reflected on Michelle bringing the girls by the show to meet the Jonas Brothers, long before President Barack Obama was even elected. Michelle explained just how much has changed. “Now, they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just a pop band, now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well.,” she said.

Other than both the girls having boyfriends, Michelle did speak about how it was nice to spend more time at home with Malia and Sasha during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that while she “love[s] them at every age,” it’s been nice to spend time with them now that they’re grown up. “It was an extra special treat to have them that little bit of time. Being with them as adults is fun!” she said. “They are just amazing young women.”

Michelle said that Sasha is doing well in college in the interview. While her younger sister is still in school, it was recently revealed that Malia was working with rapper and Atlanta creator Donald Glover on his upcoming TV show. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” the “This Is America” rapper told Vanity Fair in a March interview. “Her writing style is great.”

The Obamas prepare to leave Yosemite via helicopter. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock)

During the Ellen interview, Michelle also reflected on her relationship with the former President. The couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in October 2021. Barack and Michelle both posted sweet anniversary messages for each other when they had the special day. “Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” Barack wrote in his caption.

More From Our Partners

ad