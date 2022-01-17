See Pic

Barack Obama Kisses ‘Best Friend’ Michelle On The Cheek As She Celebrates Her 58th Birthday: Photo

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama
Kevin Dietsch/picture-alliance/d
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Air Station Cape Cod in Mass., . Obama is returning from vacation rested and ready for a busy fall, including pressing Congress for money to protect against the Zika virus and fending off lawmakers' attacks over the administration's $400 million "leverage" payment to Iran Barack Obama and family return from vacation, Cape Cod, USA - 21 Aug 2016
**FILE** Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000, file photo. Obama lost to incumbent U.S. Rep Bobby Rush in the election. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times, Scott Stewart, File) **CHICAGO OUT, MAGS OUT**
** FILE ** In this Feb. 10, 2007 file photo, then Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for president of the United States at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., his wife Michelle, left, and Oprah Winfrey wave to the crowd at the end of a rally in Manchester, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Barack Obama proved that he and Michelle are relationship goals as he celebrated her 58th birthday with a beautiful picture of the two on a tropical vacation.

Barack Obama, 60 tweeted an adorable picture of him and his wife Michelle Obama for her 58th birthday. The former president kissed his wife’s cheek in front of a beautiful sunset and tropical backdrop in the pic attached to his tweet. Michelle beamed as she a ruched brown top and tan skirt while Barack wore a white button-down. “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend,” he wrote along with the pic.

The former first lady celebrated Barack’s 60th birthday in August. She used her way with words to write a heartfelt tribute to her husband of over 29 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”

Barack and Michelle are known for their exclusive parties and his 60th birthday was no exception. Guests boarded a private airplane to his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion for the special occasion. Among some of the star-studded guests were John Legend and Chrissy, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg. Erykah Badu also attended although she may not receive another invitation after she was busted for leaking video footage from the party.

The Let’s Move initiative founder recently celebrated her and Barack’s wedding anniversary on October 3, 2021. She honored their nearly three-decade marriage by posting a charming throwback picture of her and her honey. The couple barely looked like they aged between the two photos as they assumed the same pose in each pic with Michelle hugging Barack as they sat on a couch. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she joked in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Related Gallery

Barack & Michelle Obama Then & Now: PICS

Illinois Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barack Obama checks with his wife Michelle, daughters Malis, left, and Sasha in with poll workers, as he gets in line to cast his vote at Catholic Theological union polling place Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
** ADVANCE FORTHURSDAY, JAN. 15 AND THEREAFTER -- FILE ** In this. Nov. 2, 2004 file photo, Illinois Senator-elect Barack Obama, holds his daughter Malia, and his wife Michelle, holds their daughter Sasha, and are covered in confetti after Obama delivered his acceptance speech in Chicago. Obama was only the fifth black U.S. Senator to be elected in history. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
FILE - This May 14, 2005 file photo shows then-Senator Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as they arrive at the Legends Ball, an award ceremony hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Santa Barbara, Calif. Michelle is wearing a gown designed by Maria Pinto. After making her mark on fashion by creating clothing for first lady Michelle Obama and other celebrities, designer Maria Pinto says she's closing her Chicago boutique because of the poor economy. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, FILE)

Barack took on a less comedic tone for their anniversary and wrote a heartwarming message for Michelle on Instagram. “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” he wrote.