Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack’s 60th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute & Photo

Barack Obama turns 60 on August 4, and his wife, Michelle Obama, sent him the sweetest birthday message on social media for the occasion.

Michelle Obama has nothing but love for her husband, Barack Obama, and she let him know it with a special tribute for his 60th birthday. The former First Lady took to Twitter to post a loving message to Barack, who she’s been married to for more than 28 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”

In addition with the message, Michelle shared a family photo of herself, Barack, and their two daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. Barack is giving Sasha bunny ears in the throwback photo, and the teenager is making a kissy-face for the camera. Meanwhile, Michelle and Malia are both flashing huge smiles as they cozy up for the shot.

Barack and Michelle met when they were both working at the same law firm in 1989. Michelle was assigned to be Barack’s mentor, and they hit it off. They went on their first date in 1989, and were married just three years later on Oct. 3, 1992. After undergoing IVF, Michelle gave birth to the pair’s first daughter, Malia, in 1998, followed by Sasha in 2001.

There’s no doubt that both Barack and Michelle have always been dedicated parents to Malia and Sasha, who are now 23 and 20, respectively. The family has always had a close bond, which was strengthened even more when they quarantined together amidst the coronavirus in 2020. Since Malia and Sasha were supposed to be away at college during this time, it was special for the family to get a chance to all be together again.

“This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls,” Michelle told People. “Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they’ve made our relationship with our children even stronger.”