Michelle Obama Shares Throwback With Barack On Anniversary: ‘How It Started Vs How It’s Going’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has paid tribute to her husband Barack on their anniversary, posting a sweet throwback pic from their younger years.

Michelle Obama proved she has just as much love as ever for her husband, Barack Obama, on their recent anniversary. The former First Lady took to Instagram on October 3 to share side by side pics of herself with the former POTUS, both now and in their younger years. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she joked in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

The first snap showed the couple snuggled up together on a blue couch, with Michelle donning a purple sweater and white shorts. In the recent pic, she and Barack looked equally loved up, as she rocked a black dress with a neon green cardigan. The post came a couple of months after she paid tribute to him on his 60th birthday.

“Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.” In addition with the message, Michelle shared a family photo of herself, Barack, and their two daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama.

Barack and Michelle met in 1989 while working at the same law firm. Michelle was assigned to be her future husband’s mentor, and they hit it off right away. The pair went on their first date in 1989, and were married just three years later on Oct. 3, 1992. The pair have gone from strength to strength through the years, and regularly make public appearances together.

Most recently, the couple joined President Joe Biden, 70, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, 70, along with Bill Clinton, 75, and Hillary Clinton to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The group were photographed standing somberly at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago. Barack penned a message on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of “reflecting on what we’ve learned” in the 20 years since the attack.

“That list of lessons is long and growing. But one thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right,” he wrote in part. “For Michelle and me, the enduring image of that day is not simply falling towers or smoldering wreckage. It’s the firefighters running up the stairs as others were running down. The passengers deciding to storm a cockpit, knowing it could be their final act. The volunteers showing up at recruiters’ offices across the country in the days that followed, willing to put their lives on the line.”