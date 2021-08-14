Tweet

Erykah Badu Apologizes To Barack Obama After Sharing A Video From His 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu, Barack Obama
Shutterstock
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Music star John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were seen arriving at Martha Vineyard private airport for Obama 60th Birthday party. Pictured: John Legend BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper are seen happily arriving at Martha Vineyard for Obama's 60th birthday party.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Erykah Badu took to Twitter to share a message that asked for forgiveness for from Barack and Michelle Obama for ‘being a terrible guest’ at his 60th birthday party and thanked them for ‘all the love.’

Erykah Badu, 50, is issuing a public apology for sharing a now-deleted video from Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party. The singer was one of the stars invited to the private event, which took place on Martha’s Vineyard last weekend, and took it upon herself to share the controversial clip, which showed the former president dancing without wearing a face mask. She admitted to her actions in an Aug. 12th tweet and asked for forgiveness from Barack and his wife, Michelle Obama.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica,” she wrote in a tweet, signing off with the real spelling of her first name.

It was met with mixed responses when some followers praised her for her apology and others expressed “disappointment.”

Barack Obama
Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday at a star-studded party last weekend. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Barack & Michelle Obama -- Photos Of The Former First Family

**FILE** Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000, file photo. Obama lost to incumbent U.S. Rep Bobby Rush in the election. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times, Scott Stewart, File) **CHICAGO OUT, MAGS OUT**
** FILE ** In this Feb. 10, 2007 file photo, then Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for president of the United States at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., his wife Michelle, left, and Oprah Winfrey wave to the crowd at the end of a rally in Manchester, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

“An event at their PRIVATE residence and for which they specifically asked guests to not release video. Not only was it disrespectful to disregard the request of your HOSTS, it was a massive SECURITY concern,” one follower wrote. “To apologize when you have done something your host asked you not to do is the right and mature thing to do. Good for you Erykah you have integrity. You are woman enough to apologize,” another wrote.

After one follower suggested the Obamas “made” her apologize and take down the video, Erykah set the record straight by replying with, “Naw sis. It’s just right thing.”

Erykah’s apology comes a week after Barack’s birthday bash guest list was scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns. The guests that did attend, however, still included many high-profile people, including John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, H.E.R., Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade. Like Erykah, some of them shared pics and videos of the special event to social media. H.E.R. was one of them and she shared a pic of herself standing in between Barack and Michelle.

The Obamas came under scrutiny when the pics and videos started to go viral due to the lack of face masks on guests in the midst of the recent spread of the Delta variant of COVID, but spokesperson Hannah Hankins told USA Today that the party “was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.”