Malia Obama Confirmed To Be Working For Donald Glover On His New Show: She’s ‘Amazingly Talented’

Malia Obama is following her passions in film! The daughter of Barack and Michelle is working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series.

Donald Glover, 38, has a new staff member on his creative team: none other than 23-year-old Malia Obama. It turns out that the daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama is working with the actor and singer on a new Amazon series!

“She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” Donald said to Vanity Fair in a new interview, explaining that Malia is in the writing room. The Emmy winner also described the Harvard University alumni as “an amazingly talented person,” to do the Condé Nast publication. It was reported that Malia had joined an untitled project with Donald and playwright Janine Nabers, however, her involvement had yet to be confirmed until now.

A title for the project remains unknown, however, the show is reported to be about a public inspire inspired by pop legends like Beyoncé.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Donald — who also goes by the pseudonym Childish Gambino. “Her writing style is great,” he added. While Malia didn’t study film she acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual and Environmental Studies, graduating with highest honors from the Ivy League institution.

Donald has also turned his latest endeavor: his brother Stephen Glover. The younger Glover sibling also shared some thoughts about working with the former first daughter. “Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room,” he said to VF. “And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas,” he explained.

The new show is part of Donald’s massive deal, inked in Feb. 2021, with Amazon Studios. The contract is in the eight figures.