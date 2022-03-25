Interview

Malia Obama Confirmed To Be Working For Donald Glover On His New Show: She’s ‘Amazingly Talented’

John Sheene/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock / Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) and her daughter Malia Obama (L) visit the Tirta Empul Temple during a family holiday in Bali, Indonesia, 27 June 2017. The Obamas are in Bali as part of a ten-day family holiday in Indonesia.Former US president Barack Obama on holiday in Bali, Indonesia, Tampaksiring - 27 Jun 2017
Malia Obama, left, and Sasha Obama, right, walk from the White House to board Marine One President Obama, the White House, Washington DC, USA - 06 Aug 2016 Malia Obama, left, and Sasha Obama, right, walk from the White House, in Washington, to board Marine One, soon to be followed by their parents President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, en route to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and on to Martha's Vineyard for a family vacation
US President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia, after singing to her Happy Birthday, at the Fourth of July White House party, while singer Janelle Monae (R) reacts White House Independence Day party, Washington, D.C, America - 04 Jul 2016 Guests at the party included military families and staff and their families from throughout the administration. Because of the rain the party was moved from the South Lawn to the East Room of the White House.
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Harry Harris, Bruni Bradley U.S. President Barack Obama, left, with their daughters Malia, center, and Sasha, second from right, are greeted as they arrive on Air Force One, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, for their annual family vacation on the island of Oahu. Greeting the first family from left are Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, and his wife Bruni Bradley Obama, Honolulu, USA - 16 Dec 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Malia Obama is following her passions in film! The daughter of Barack and Michelle is working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series.

Donald Glover, 38, has a new staff member on his creative team: none other than 23-year-old Malia Obama. It turns out that the daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama is working with the actor and singer on a new Amazon series!

“She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” Donald said to Vanity Fair in a new interview, explaining that Malia is in the writing room. The Emmy winner also described the Harvard University alumni as “an amazingly talented person,” to do the Condé Nast publication. It was reported that Malia had joined an untitled project with Donald and playwright Janine Nabers, however, her involvement had yet to be confirmed until now.

Malia Obama is working on Donald Glover’s new show. (John Sheene/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock / Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock)

A title for the project remains unknown, however, the show is reported to be about a public inspire inspired by pop legends like Beyoncé.

Donald Glover performs as Childish Gambino Lovebox Festival, Gunnersbury Park, London, UK - 14 Jul 2018
Donald Glover LACMA Art and Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019 Wearing Gucci
Donald Glover performs as Childish Gambino Lovebox Festival, Gunnersbury Park, London, UK - 14 Jul 2018

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Donald — who also goes by the pseudonym Childish Gambino. “Her writing style is great,” he added. While Malia didn’t study film she acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual and Environmental Studies, graduating with highest honors from the Ivy League institution.

Donald has also turned his latest endeavor: his brother Stephen Glover. The younger Glover sibling also shared some thoughts about working with the former first daughter. “Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room,” he said to VF. “And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas,” he explained.

The new show is part of Donald’s massive deal, inked in Feb. 2021, with Amazon Studios. The contract is in the eight figures.