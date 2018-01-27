Childish Gambino: 5 Things To Know About Donald Glover’s Rapper Persona

Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) is up for the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 2018 Grammy Awards! Here’s everything you need to know about the talented rapper!

1. His real name is Donald Glover. An NYU alum, Donald Glover, 34, was born in Edwards Air Force Base in California, but raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He also grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness. While he was still studying at NYU, he began writing for Tina Fey‘s 30 Rock at the age of 23.

2. He’s up for five 2018 Grammy Awards ahead of the big ceremony on Jan. 28. As Childish Gambino, Donald is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Album for “Awaken, My Love!” He also received a three nods for his song Redbone for Record of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

3. He’s a multiple Emmy winner. Not only did Donald walk away with the Outstanding Lead Actor award for his performance on Atlanta, he also became the first African-American to win for Outstanding Directing as well.

4. He and his girlfriend Michelle just welcomed their second child — a son! Speaking with ET on Jan. 5, Donald talked about Michelle and revealed that she had already given birth, saying, “She’s great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now.” The two already share a son named Legend together.

5. Many believe his last album “Awaken, My Love!” will be his final one. During a concert at the Governor’s Ball in 2017, Donald said, “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.” He also told the Huffington Post that his music career was no longer “necessary,” arguing, “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?'”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Childish Gambino will win big at the 2018 Grammy Awards? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.