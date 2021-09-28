Barbara Bush Gives Birth: George & Laura Bush’s Daughter Welcomes First Baby

The Bush clan has grown once more. Barbara Bush and her husband Craig Coyne welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sept. 27.

Barbara Bush, 39, is officially a mother! The 39-year-old daughter of former President George W. Bush, 75, and former First Lady Laura Bush, 74, gave birth to her and husband Craig Coyne‘s first child, a daughter named Cora Georgia Coyne, in Maine on Monday, September 27, according to People. The exciting news was shared in a statement to the outlet by George and Laura.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” the statement read. “Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” the couple added. This is the fourth grandchild for George and Laura: their daughter Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara’s twin sister, is mom to Mila Hager, 8, Poppy Louise Hager, 6, and Hal Hager, 2.

Barbara had not revealed her pregnancy publicly before giving birth. She and Craig, a screenwriter, got married at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine on October 7, 2018. Barbara was walked down the aisle by her father, and Jenna served as her sister’s maid of honor. Mila and Poppy were flower girls for the nuptials, as was Craig’s niece, Emma. Jenna’s grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, was also in attendance at the intimate wedding. He died the following month on November 30, 2018 at age 94.

Barbara and Craig first met on a blind date in November 2017, and officially became a couple by New Year’s Eve that same year, according to People. Now, they’ve finally expanded their family. Congrats to the happy couple!