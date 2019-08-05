Congratulations to Jenna Bush Hager & Henry Hager! The couple welcomed their third child, a healthy baby boy, on August 2.

It’s an exciting day for the Bush and Hager families! Today host Jenna Bush Hager, 37, welcomed her third child, and first son, on August 2 at 9:02 a.m., with her husband Henry Hager. The couple shared the news on social media, revealing their baby boy’s name is Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, and saying, “Our life has never been sweeter. Their newborn son joins Jenna and Henry Hager’s daughters Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 3. Jenna also shared a photo of the girls meeting the little brother with the caption, “And our worlds made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother.”

Jenna announced her pregnancy shortly after it was revealed she would be replacing Kathie Lee Gifford as Hoda Kotb‘s co-anchor in the fourth hour of Today. Jenna told the audience her exciting news on April 22, just one week after Hoda announced she was adopting a second baby girl, named Hope Catherine. The timing works out perfectly, as Hoda just returned from her maternity leave, and now, Jenna goes on hers! When it came to naming her baby boy, Jenna joked with People that her dad, former President George W. Bush, of course had one name in mind!

“My dad keeps joking that we need to name him George,” she admitted. “We had two girls. That’s all he’s ever known, so it will be nice for him to have a little fishing buddy as well!” So sweet!

Jenna also revealed that this pregnancy was “unexpected” and not necessarily part of her plan, but it was a welcomed surprise. “We really hadn’t planned to even have a third baby and it feels like this blessing that I hadn’t even asked for,” she explained. “Is the timing ideal? Not really. We are launching something new and I’ll be taking maternity leave this fall. But it’s not about that.” The former First Daughter added that her Today Show family was more than supportive — which is just what we like to hear! “There was no hesitation when I told anybody at work. It is a beautiful journey for you and your family. And I know they feel the same way for Hoda!” she said. Congratulations to the mom of 3!