Hoda Kotb, 54, Looks Incredible In A Bikini As She & Her Daughter, 2, Wear ‘Matchy Matchy’ Swimsuits

Hoda Kotb and her tot, Haley Joy, made a preppy pair in matching Lily Pulitzer swimsuits! The ‘TODAY’ show co-host shared an adorable clip of her and Haley holding hands on the sea shore.

A proper mommy-daughter day includes matching outfits! The TODAY show co-host Hoda Kotb, 54, and her daughter Haley Joy, 2, hit the beach in matching Lily Pulitzer swimsuits on June 24. The preppy brand is a favorite among Southerners and sorority women for its vivid, eclectic prints, and the mother-daughter duo rocked the label’s “Multi Sink Or Swim” color. Hoda opted for a “Cay Twist” bandeau top and “Lagoon” sarong hipster bikini bottom (both $78) that showed off her trim figure. Meanwhile, her mini me explored the sea shore in the adorable “Lanica” one-piece swimsuit ($68) and a pink plaid bucket hat to match.

Hoda shared a video from the day trip on Sunday, in which she and Haley wore giddy smiles and held a yellow sand bucket together. “Happy summer ..thx mom for the matchy matchy suits!!❤️,” the television personality captioned the precious clip below.

Hoda is not only enjoying summer, but also her maternity leave! The talk show host took a break from appearing on-air since welcoming her second adopted child, baby girl Hope Catherine Kotb, in April 2019. Hoda broke the exciting news to her TODAY co-hosts on the show’s April 16 episode, and since then, she has been enjoying multiple family days. Throughout May and June, Hoda has brought her children to fun spots like the lake and the park, and even treated her eldest daughter to a day at Sesame Place!

Even at home, this family has a blast, as evidenced by the many family photos that Hoda updates her Instagram page with (boyfriend Joel Schiffman jumps in for these too). It also helps that A-list guests drop by Hoda’s home here and there, such as Maria Shriver and The Today Show’s health and nutrition expert, Joy Bauer.