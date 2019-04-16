Hoda Kotb, 54, Excitedly Reveals She’s Adopted A 2nd Baby Girl — Watch Announcement

It’s a girl! ‘TODAY’ star Hoda Kotb announced on the show that she’s now the mother of TWO adorable little girls after adopting another daughter.

Congratulations to Hoda Kotb! The TODAY show anchor, 54, revealed to her co-hosts on the April 16 episode of the morning show that she adopted a baby again, another little girl named Hope Catherine Kotb. Baby Hope joins Hoda’s two-year-old daughter, Hayley Joy Kotb, whom she also adopted, in February 2017. It goes without saying, but both of Hoda’s daughters are absolutely adorable! Hoda was so excited to share the news with her colleagues and couldn’t contain her glee. Hoda actually had some help with the huge announcement — Savannah Guthrie.

Jenna interrupted the discussion during TODAY‘s 8:00am hour to tell everyone that she had a major exclusive about someone famous, and that she had them on the phone. It was Hoda! “Do you have something you want to tell us,” Jenna asked? “Hi guys! It’s a girl! It’s a girl! And her name is Hope.” You could hear the excitement in Hoda’s voice as she broke the news. Cue waterworks from the rest of the TODAY family who couldn’t be happier for her. Hoda went on to talk about the sweet moment Hayley found out that she was really, truly now a big sister.

“We had Hayley downstairs, and Joel [Schiffman, Hoda’s boyfriend of three years] and I were like, ‘Wait; we have a present!’ So we went upstairs, and came down holding her. And we have been telling her ‘baby Hope is coming.’ She literally walked up to her, looked up at her, and she goes, ‘Hope.’ It was like one of those moments,” Hoda said. So sweet! Hoda explained why she named her daughter Hope Catherine. Hope, because she hoped, prayed, and dreamed about having another child. Catherine, after her best friend’s daughter. “You guys know that [Karen‘s] husband passed a little while ago,” she said. “And [Catherine] was here this weekend with Karen. And I go, ‘You know what? Catherine is super strong.'”

Some very happy news from our @hodakotb – she’s adopted another baby girl! And she has the sweetest name. pic.twitter.com/Niss1aFG5u — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019

.@hodakotb shares the precious details about the first moment that Haley met her new sister, Hope. She also reveals the special meaning behind her second daughter’s name. pic.twitter.com/AfRno42qAy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019

Congratulations to Hoda, Hayley, and all of their loved ones as they welcome baby Hope into the family!