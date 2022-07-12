Jenna Bush Hager’s Son, 2, Looks Identical To Grandpa George W. Bush In New Photo

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, is not the only one who looks like her dad, George W. Bush! The daughter of the former U.S. president’s adorable son Hal, 2, also looks like his grandfather, in new photos she shared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. The tot happily posed with his mom and dad, Henry Chase Hager, in the snapshots, and one in particular showed his features and smile, which prove to be very similar to George’s

More About Jenna Bush Hager Jenna Bush Hager Calls North West’s 9th Birthday Party With Private Jet ‘Over The Top’: Watch

Jenna gushed over Hal and her other children, including daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 6, on the episode, and shared how quickly her youngest is growing up. “He’s not a baby anymore,” the doting mom told her co-host Hoda Kotb of Hal. “He has one little gray tooth.”

Other photos from the set showed the loving family cuddling up on a boat and having a great time. Hal also posed cheek to cheek with his older sis Poppy, and they were both as cute as could be. “Summer loving,” Jenna captioned one of the many pics.

View Related Gallery 35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Perry takes Daisy Dove and her mom Mary Perry to enjoy a day at the park in Los Angeles. The American Idol host was seen cutting a casual figure in blue sweats and a pair of Birkenstocks for the outing. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“We had a wonderful vacation. In some ways, we did go with the rhythm of life. I put my phone away,” Jenna continued to tell Hoda. “We had a lot of fun.” She also revealed that she dropped her oldest daughter, Mila, off at sleepaway camp for the second summer in a row.

This isn’t the first time Jenna’s shared pics of her kids in public. The former first daughter sometimes posts pics of her brood on social media, especially during special occasions. One of the latest was for a Christmas photo on Instagram. All three of her kids were smiling and jumping in the snapshot as a print of a green Christmas tree could be seen in the background. “Merry everything!! Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers,” she wrote in the caption.