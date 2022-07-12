Jenna Bush Hager’s Son, 2, Looks Identical To Grandpa George W. Bush In New Photo

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, is not the only one who looks like her dad, George W. Bush! The daughter of the former U.S. president’s adorable son Hal, 2, also looks like his grandfather, in new photos she shared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. The tot happily posed with his mom and dad, Henry Chase Hager, in the snapshots, and one in particular showed his features and smile, which prove to be very similar to George’s
Jenna gushed over Hal and her other children, including daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 6, on the episode, and shared how quickly her youngest is growing up. “He’s not a baby anymore,” the doting mom told her co-host Hoda Kotb of Hal. “He has one little gray tooth.”
Other photos from the set showed the loving family cuddling up on a boat and having a great time. Hal also posed cheek to cheek with his older sis Poppy, and they were both as cute as could be. “Summer loving,” Jenna captioned one of the many pics.
“We had a wonderful vacation. In some ways, we did go with the rhythm of life. I put my phone away,” Jenna continued to tell Hoda. “We had a lot of fun.” She also revealed that she dropped her oldest daughter, Mila, off at sleepaway camp for the second summer in a row.
This isn’t the first time Jenna’s shared pics of her kids in public. The former first daughter sometimes posts pics of her brood on social media, especially during special occasions. One of the latest was for a Christmas photo on Instagram. All three of her kids were smiling and jumping in the snapshot as a print of a green Christmas tree could be seen in the background. “Merry everything!! Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers,” she wrote in the caption.