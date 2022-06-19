Michelle Obama Posts New Pic Of Malia & Sasha Thanking Barack For Being An ‘Amazing Dad’

Michelle Obama celebrated this Father’s Day with her family in a super heartwarming way! On June 19 2022, the former First Lady posted an adorable photo of her, Barack Obama, and their two daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 21, on her official Instagram account.

In the ultra cute snapshot, which can be seen here, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha looked lovingly at their father as he smiled directly into the camera. Michelle sported a formal emerald green dress and wore her hair down in a pin straight long bob while she wrapped her arms affectionately around her younger daughter. “Happy Father’s Day to dads everywhere! @BarackObama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!” She captioned, followed with a loving heart emoji.

The former president himself also hopped on the Father’s Day celebration bandwagon by posting his own sweet Instagram homage to his immediate family. In the sentimental snapshot, Michelle, Malia and Sasha huddled together in front of a piece of art in what appeared to be a contemporary museum. Michelle rocked a rustic brown leather jacket, trendy ripped jeans, modern white sneakers, and chic wavy hair. Meanwhile, Barack stood in front of them while using his phone as a camera to take a picture in true dad spirit.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha’s dad…and the family’s designated photographer,” he cheekily added as a caption.

A month earlier, Barack did not hesitate to pay tribute to his wife for her many accomplishments on Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you all let the moms and mother-figures in your life know how much they mean to you. @MichelleObama, thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world,” he posted on his Twitter account on May 8, 2022. Clearly the tight knit family appreciates each other greatly.